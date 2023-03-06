In the Women’s Premier League’s first thriller ever, Grace Harris delivered a knockout blow with an unbeaten 26-ball 59 to ensure UP Warriorz defeat Gujarat Giants by three wickets despite Kim Garth’s magnificent five-wicket haul on Sunday.
WPL 2023 UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants blog: Grace Harris produces a stunning knock as UPW win
Grace Harris had tweeted #maybeplayifimlucky after the WPL teams were announced. And she lit the tournament up with a sensational innings in her first match for UP Warriorz.
The Australian all-rounder, with England’s Sophie Ecclestone at her side, was able to turn the situation around with an unbroken 70-run stand off just 25 balls and finish the thrilling chase off the penultimate delivery.
As a result, Sneh Rana-led Gujarat Giants, who were looking to bounce back after their massive 143-run defeat in the opener against Mumbai Indians, lost their second game just twenty-four hours later.
Here’s a look at the reactions from the match between UPWarriorz and Gujarat Giants:
Also read:
WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur finds her zone for a near flawless innings on opening night
WPL: Meet Parshavi Chopra, India’s U-19 bowler who was inspired by Shane Warne to take up leg spin