WPL 2023, Eliminator, MI vs UPW live: Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy’s teams seek final spot
Follow updates of match No 21 at WPL 2023 to decide the second finalist.
Live updates
6.55 pm: The toss coming up shortly... Harmanpreet Kaur finally won it after 7 straight toss defeats. Will she make it back-to-back today? Hold the press.
6.52 pm: The batting battle is going to be an interesting one in the sense that UPW are heavily dependent on their overseas stars, especially the Australian trio. But Mumbai Indians have the workload a little more spread out across the top six. In the bowling department, both teams have wicket-takers, especially spinners. Quality wise, perhaps UPW have the edge but the numbers are in favour of MI. Should be a good contest all around.
6.45 pm: “Mujhe lag raha hai iss saal kuch naya hoga,” says Neeraj Chopra on Sports 18 about his season.
6:40 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match No 21 at Women’s Premier League 2023. It’s the first knockout fixture in the league and UP Warriorz or Mumbai Indians will be joining Delhi Capitals in the title clash on Sunday.
Alyssa Healy’s UPW took their time but made it to the top three while MI were the first team to qualify for playoffs but lost their momentum a little bit towards the backend. Today, is a fresh day. It promises to be a good contest between the sides that won one each in the league phase against each other.
The venue is DY Patil Stadium for this. Expect a raucous support for MI, who have drawn fans in huge numbers for almost all of their matches.
Photos / screenshots in the blog courtesy: Sportzpics / wplt20.com and JioCinema