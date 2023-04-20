While the match results have been a rollercoaster like they typically tend to be for Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the constants in this season of Indian Premier League in their first six matches has been the performances of Mohammed Siraj. And especially so, in the powerplay overs (the first six overs of the innings).

According to ESPNCricinfo, Siraj is one of the three bowlers in IPL 2023 with a less than 6.00 runs-per-over inside the powerplay this season (with a criteria of at least five overs bowled).

The standout aspect, as first brought out on air by Pommie Mbangwa during RCB’s match against Chennai Super Kings, has been the dot ball percentage for Siraj inside the powerplay. After the ongoing match against Punjab Kings in Mohali, Siraj has bowled a total of 14 overs in the powerplay, and a remarkable 57 of those 84 balls have been dots.

On Thursday, he picked up two wickets in the powerplay. The first was of Atharva Taide, out LBW after a review. The second too was off a review, as Liam Livingstone too was dismissed LBW.

Siraj has been impressive form in recent times in Indian colours too, often rattling the stumps. The slightly scrambled seam and late movement he extracts, often into the left-handers and away from the right-handers, have seen strike a rich run of form which has carried over into the IPL season.

He finished with superb figures of 4/21, adding a couple of wickets at the end, as RCB won by 24 runs. It would also be Siraj’s best bowling figures in his IPL career.

Watch: Mohammed Siraj and a terrific recent streak of rattling stumps in international white-ball cricket

Mohammed Siraj in the Powerplay in this IPL



Overs - 14

Dot Balls - 57 (68%)

Wickets - 6

Economy Rate - 4.21 rpo

False Shots Induced - 25%#PBKSvRCB #IPL2O23 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 20, 2023

6 - @mdsirajofficial (@RCBTweets) logged a bowling strike rate of 6.0 in the #PBKSvRCB game, the joint best such rate (also M. Markande) by any bowler in an innings in #IPL2023; Siraj (4/21) also tallied his best bowling figures in @IPL history. Relentless. #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Z9u6HAwOaY — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) April 20, 2023

Siraj bowling in powerplay: pic.twitter.com/s5wFyRBbbl — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 20, 2023

Mohamed Siraj continues his brilliant form in the opening overs for RCB. Removes Livingstone. #PBKSvsRCB #IPL2023 — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 20, 2023

Mohd Siraj is probably #RCB's MVP this season. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 20, 2023

In Mohali, Siraj added a brilliant run to his name in the powerplay too.