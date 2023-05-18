Royal Challengers Bangalore’s talisman Virat Kohli equalled Chris Gayle’s record for the most centuries in the history of Indian Premier League.

Kohli scored his sixth century in the league, with a majestic knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad at on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,

Buttler had come close earlier in the season, but fell for 95 against SRH in Jaipur.

Kohli eventually fell for a 63-ball 100, reaching his ton with a majestic six but getting dismissed next ball.

Batters with most centuries in IPL (3+) Player Tons CH Gayle 6 V Kohli 6 JC Buttler 5 DA Warner 4 SR Watson 4 KL Rahul 4 AB de Villiers 3 SV Samson 3

Four of Kohli’s IPL centuries came in one season, when he amassed an incredible 973 runs in one edition back in 2016. His other century came in the 2019 season.

Earlier this season, Kohli became the first batter to cross the 7,000-run mark in the tournament’s history. The leading run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League, Kohli moved past the 7,000 milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Delhi Capitals.

Kohli, perhaps fittingly, reached the landmark in Delhi which is his home ground.

After struggling for most of 2022, Kohli has been in much better touch in the IPL in 2023. He has already scored seven 50-plus innings this season.

Kohli in the IPL over the years YEAR MAT RUNS HS AVG SR 100 50 Career 236 7162 113 36.73 129.63 6 50 2023 13 538 100 44.83 135.86 1 6 2022 16 341 73 22.73 115.99 0 2 2021 15 405 72* 28.92 119.46 0 3 2020 15 466 90* 42.36 121.35 0 3 2019 14 464 100 33.14 141.46 1 2 2018 14 530 92* 48.18 139.10 0 4 2017 10 308 64 30.80 122.22 0 4 2016 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7 2015 16 505 82* 45.90 130.82 0 3 2014 14 359 73 27.61 122.10 0 2 2013 16 634 99 45.28 138.73 0 6 2012 16 364 73* 28.00 111.65 0 2 2011 16 557 71 46.41 121.08 0 4 2010 16 307 58 27.90 144.81 0 1 2009 16 246 50 22.36 112.32 0 1 2008 13 165 38 15.00 105.09 0 0 via iplt20

Virat Kohli in #IPL

His 5th century - 100 for #RCB vs KKR at Kolkata on 19 Apr 2019

1489 days later, after 63 inns, 1736 runs, ave 31.00, S/r 124.27, 50s: 14 (HS: 90*).

Tonight registers his 6th century - 100 for RCB vs SRH at Hyderabad #IPL2023 #RCBvsSRH #RCBvSRH #SRHvRCB — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 18, 2023

He played some imperious shots during his knock against SRH.

#IPL2023



It doesn't get better! Virat Kohli is hitting them big 🔥



103m for six! 🤯



📹 IPLpic.twitter.com/RA5JtnMVqa — The Field (@thefield_in) May 18, 2023

Here are some reactions to the Kohli knock:

VIRAAAAAAAAAAAT💪💪💪 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 18, 2023

King Kholi what a knock bhai @imVkohli 👑🔥🔥🙌🏻 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) May 18, 2023

Klaasen 104 (51)

Kohli 100 (63)



First time in IPL history players from both sides have scored a century in a match #RCBvSRH — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 18, 2023

HISTORY - VIRAT KOHLI HAS MOST HUNDREDS BY AN INDIAN IN T20. pic.twitter.com/zPmiFFd9po — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 18, 2023

👑 is back! 💯 🥳 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 18, 2023

Ian Bishop commentary + Kohli’s 100 🥳❤️👑👑 — mon (@4sacinom) May 18, 2023

Most IPL 100s:



6 - Gayle

6 - Kohli

5 - Buttler #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/b11y1dhQpI — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) May 18, 2023

That celebration, this hundred deserved an Ian Bishop commentary. Moment hai bhai, moment hai. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 18, 2023

VK 18 on May 18 🐐 pic.twitter.com/K2IyLZGPMu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 18, 2023

