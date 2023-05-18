Royal Challengers Bangalore’s talisman Virat Kohli equalled Chris Gayle’s record for the most centuries in the history of Indian Premier League.
Kohli scored his sixth century in the league, with a majestic knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad at on Thursday at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium,
Buttler had come close earlier in the season, but fell for 95 against SRH in Jaipur.
Kohli eventually fell for a 63-ball 100, reaching his ton with a majestic six but getting dismissed next ball.
Batters with most centuries in IPL (3+)
|Player
|Tons
|CH Gayle
|6
|V Kohli
|6
|JC Buttler
|5
|DA Warner
|4
|SR Watson
|4
|KL Rahul
|4
|AB de Villiers
|3
|SV Samson
|3
Four of Kohli’s IPL centuries came in one season, when he amassed an incredible 973 runs in one edition back in 2016. His other century came in the 2019 season.
Earlier this season, Kohli became the first batter to cross the 7,000-run mark in the tournament’s history. The leading run-getter in the history of Indian Premier League, Kohli moved past the 7,000 milestone during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s match against Delhi Capitals.
Kohli, perhaps fittingly, reached the landmark in Delhi which is his home ground.
After struggling for most of 2022, Kohli has been in much better touch in the IPL in 2023. He has already scored seven 50-plus innings this season.
Kohli in the IPL over the years
|YEAR
|MAT
|RUNS
|HS
|AVG
|SR
|100
|50
|Career
|236
|7162
|113
|36.73
|129.63
|6
|50
|2023
|13
|538
|100
|44.83
|135.86
|1
|6
|2022
|16
|341
|73
|22.73
|115.99
|0
|2
|2021
|15
|405
|72*
|28.92
|119.46
|0
|3
|2020
|15
|466
|90*
|42.36
|121.35
|0
|3
|2019
|14
|464
|100
|33.14
|141.46
|1
|2
|2018
|14
|530
|92*
|48.18
|139.10
|0
|4
|2017
|10
|308
|64
|30.80
|122.22
|0
|4
|2016
|16
|973
|113
|81.08
|152.03
|4
|7
|2015
|16
|505
|82*
|45.90
|130.82
|0
|3
|2014
|14
|359
|73
|27.61
|122.10
|0
|2
|2013
|16
|634
|99
|45.28
|138.73
|0
|6
|2012
|16
|364
|73*
|28.00
|111.65
|0
|2
|2011
|16
|557
|71
|46.41
|121.08
|0
|4
|2010
|16
|307
|58
|27.90
|144.81
|0
|1
|2009
|16
|246
|50
|22.36
|112.32
|0
|1
|2008
|13
|165
|38
|15.00
|105.09
|0
|0
He played some imperious shots during his knock against SRH.
Here are some reactions to the Kohli knock:
More to follow