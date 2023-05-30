MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title after beating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-hit final on Monday.
After finishing ninth in the 2022 IPL season, CSK bounced back superbly this season to finish in the top-two. They then beat 2022 champions GT in the Qualifier and the final to win their fifth title.
IPL 2023 Final, GT vs CSK as it happened: Chennai Super Kings clinch fifth title after thriller
IPL 2023: As Chennai Super Kings clinch record-equalling fifth title, a look at the list of winners
The 2023 season of the IPL witnessed some superb individual performances. From Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics to Mohit Sharma’s superb death bowling, the season saw stars from every team stand up a deliver.
Here’s a look at the winners of all the major awards and the top performers across categories:
Shubman Gill
Most Valuable Player, Orange Cap winner, Gamechanger of the season, Most fours
IPL 2023 will go down as the year Shubman Gill arrive as a bonafide superstar. The Gujarat Titans opener had one of the best seasons a player has ever hard in the IPL, scoring three centuries as GT finished runners-up behind CSK. Gill scored 890 runs, the second-most runs scored in a season only behind Virat Kohli, who scored 973 runs in IPL 2016. Gill also smoked 85 boundaries in the season, the third-best season haul in IPL history after David Warner (88, 2016) and Sachin Tendulkar (86, 2010).
With 343 points, Gill pipped GT teammate Rashid Khan to pick up the Most Valuable Player award.
Most runs in IPL 2023
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Shubman Gill
|17
|890
|157.80
|3
|4
|85
|33
|Faf Du Plessis
|14
|730
|153.68
|0
|8
|60
|36
|Devon Conway
|15
|672
|139.70
|0
|6
|77
|18
|Virat Kohli
|14
|639
|139.82
|2
|6
|65
|16
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|14
|625
|163.61
|1
|5
|82
|26
Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023
|Player
|Pts
|Mat
|Wkts
|Dots
|4s
|6s
|Catches
|Run outs
|Stumpings
|Shubman Gill
|343.0
|17
|0
|0
|85
|33
|6
|0.0
|0
|Rashid Khan
|325.0
|17
|27
|134
|8
|13
|10
|6.0
|0
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|320.5
|14
|0
|0
|82
|26
|8
|4.5
|0
|Mohammed Shami
|306.0
|17
|28
|193
|1
|0
|5
|0.0
|0
|Cameron Green
|298.5
|16
|6
|88
|40
|22
|5
|0.0
|0
Mohammed Shami
Purple Cap winner
Shami beat out his Gujarat Titans teammates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma to pick up the award for the most wickets in IPL 2023 after picking 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.03. Shami’s 28-wicket haul in a season is the sixth-best in IPL history and the fourth-best by a Purple Cap winner.
Most wickets in IPL 2023
|Player
|Inns
|Wkts
|Best
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|Mohammed Shami
|17
|28
|11/4
|18.64
|8.03
|13.92
|Mohit Sharma
|14
|27
|10/5
|13.37
|8.17
|9.81
|Rashid Khan
|17
|27
|30/4
|20.44
|8.23
|14.88
|Piyush Chawla
|16
|22
|22/3
|22.50
|8.11
|16.63
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|14
|21
|17/4
|20.57
|8.17
|15.09
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Emerging Player of the season
Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal had an outstanding IPL season as he finished fifth in the run-scorers charts with 625 runs. The Mumbaikar also made the highest score this season with his 62-ball 124 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
Here’s a look at some of the other awards
Super Striker Of Tournament: Glenn Maxwell
(Note: Rashid Khan finished with the overall better strike rate, but there must be a cut-off criteria for this that hasn’t been specified.)
Best SR
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|SR
|Rashid Khan GT
|9
|130
|216.66
|Glenn Maxwell RCB
|14
|400
|183.48
|MS Dhoni CSK
|12
|104
|182.45
|Suryakumar Yadav MI
|16
|605
|181.13
|Glenn Phillips SRH
|5
|39
|177.27
Longest Six Award: Faf du Plessis (115 m)
Catch Of The Tournament Award: Rashid Khan
Fairplay Award: Delhi Capitals
Best Venues of the season: Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium