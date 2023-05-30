MS Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to a record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League title after beating the Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a rain-hit final on Monday.

After finishing ninth in the 2022 IPL season, CSK bounced back superbly this season to finish in the top-two. They then beat 2022 champions GT in the Qualifier and the final to win their fifth title.

The 2023 season of the IPL witnessed some superb individual performances. From Rinku Singh’s last-over heroics to Mohit Sharma’s superb death bowling, the season saw stars from every team stand up a deliver.

Here’s a look at the winners of all the major awards and the top performers across categories:

Shubman Gill

Most Valuable Player, Orange Cap winner, Gamechanger of the season, Most fours

IPL 2023 will go down as the year Shubman Gill arrive as a bonafide superstar. The Gujarat Titans opener had one of the best seasons a player has ever hard in the IPL, scoring three centuries as GT finished runners-up behind CSK. Gill scored 890 runs, the second-most runs scored in a season only behind Virat Kohli, who scored 973 runs in IPL 2016. Gill also smoked 85 boundaries in the season, the third-best season haul in IPL history after David Warner (88, 2016) and Sachin Tendulkar (86, 2010).

With 343 points, Gill pipped GT teammate Rashid Khan to pick up the Most Valuable Player award.

Most runs in IPL 2023 Player Inns Runs SR 100 50 4s 6s Shubman Gill 17 890 157.80 3 4 85 33 Faf Du Plessis 14 730 153.68 0 8 60 36 Devon Conway 15 672 139.70 0 6 77 18 Virat Kohli 14 639 139.82 2 6 65 16 Yashasvi Jaiswal 14 625 163.61 1 5 82 26

Most Valuable Player of IPL 2023 Player Pts Mat Wkts Dots 4s 6s Catches Run outs Stumpings Shubman Gill 343.0 17 0 0 85 33 6 0.0 0 Rashid Khan 325.0 17 27 134 8 13 10 6.0 0 Yashasvi Jaiswal 320.5 14 0 0 82 26 8 4.5 0 Mohammed Shami 306.0 17 28 193 1 0 5 0.0 0 Cameron Green 298.5 16 6 88 40 22 5 0.0 0

Mohammed Shami

Purple Cap winner

Shami beat out his Gujarat Titans teammates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma to pick up the award for the most wickets in IPL 2023 after picking 28 wickets at an economy rate of 8.03. Shami’s 28-wicket haul in a season is the sixth-best in IPL history and the fourth-best by a Purple Cap winner.

Most wickets in IPL 2023 Player Inns Wkts Best Avg Econ SR Mohammed Shami 17 28 11/4 18.64 8.03 13.92 Mohit Sharma 14 27 10/5 13.37 8.17 9.81 Rashid Khan 17 27 30/4 20.44 8.23 14.88 Piyush Chawla 16 22 22/3 22.50 8.11 16.63 Yuzvendra Chahal 14 21 17/4 20.57 8.17 15.09

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Emerging Player of the season

Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal had an outstanding IPL season as he finished fifth in the run-scorers charts with 625 runs. The Mumbaikar also made the highest score this season with his 62-ball 124 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here’s a look at some of the other awards

Super Striker Of Tournament: Glenn Maxwell

(Note: Rashid Khan finished with the overall better strike rate, but there must be a cut-off criteria for this that hasn’t been specified.)

Best SR Player Inns Runs SR Rashid Khan GT 9 130 216.66 Glenn Maxwell RCB 14 400 183.48 MS Dhoni CSK 12 104 182.45 Suryakumar Yadav MI 16 605 181.13 Glenn Phillips SRH 5 39 177.27

Longest Six Award: Faf du Plessis (115 m)

Catch Of The Tournament Award: Rashid Khan

Fairplay Award: Delhi Capitals

Best Venues of the season: Eden Gardens and Wankhede Stadium