Archery Watch: How Aditi Swami made history for India at the 2023 World Archery Championships The 17-year-old is the first Indian archer to win an individual gold at the World Championships, achieving the feat in the women's individual compound event. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Aditi Swami wins the gold medal in the individual women's compound event at the World Championships in Berlin | Screenshot/SonyLiv Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. 🏆#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/oBbtgxyzq3— World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023