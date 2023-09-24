Asian Games Hangzhou Watch, Asian Games: Rowers Arjun Lal Jat & Arvind Singh become India’s first medallists in Hangzhou Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver in the men’s lightweight double sculls event. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh won silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games | Jung Yeon-jae / AFP #AsianGames #HangzhouAsianGames #RowingA moment to cherish forever❤️Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh become 🇮🇳’s first medallist at the Hangzhou Asian Games!pic.twitter.com/K8kUvcUBHm— The Field (@thefield_in) September 24, 2023 Asian Games, Rowing: India win two silver, one bronze in HangzhouIndia at Asian Games 2022, Sept 24: Ramita wins shooting bronze; India win three medals in rowing We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Arjun Lal Jat Arvind Singh Rowing Asian Games Asian Games Hangzhou Asian Games Rowing