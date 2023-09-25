India’s enjoyed their third-best rowing campaign at the Asian Games as the men’s four team and men’s quadruple sculls team won bronze medals in their respective events on Monday in Hangzhou.

India had won three medals in rowing at the Fuyang Water Sports Centre on Sunday and finished the event fifth overall with two silver and three bronze medals.

On the final day of the rowing events in Hangzhou, Indians were in contention in four medal finals. The men’s four team of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish missed out on a silver medal by just 0.77 seconds as they finished third behind Uzbekistan and China. The quartet had also won silver on Sunday as part of the men’s eight team.

Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh clinched India’s final medal in the rowing events as they won bronze in the men’s quadruple sculls event.

Earlier on Monday, Bajrang Panwar missed out on a medal in the men’s single sculls final despite a strong start. The Indian was in good touch as he climbed from fourth to third by the 1500m mark and was pushing the Japanese rower in second place.

However, Panwar lost steam in the final stage to finish fourth behind the rowers from China, Japan and Hong Kong.

The women’s eight team of Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Priya Devi Thangjam, Varsha Kattathara, Aswathi Padinjarayil, Mrunmayee Salgaonkar, Tendenthoi Haobijam, Rukmani and Geetanjali Gurugubelli finished last in their final.

Hosts China topped the medal tally with 11 gold and two silver medals with Uzbekistan in second place with two gold, four silver and one bronze medal. Hong Kong, China came third with one gold, silver and bronze medal each.