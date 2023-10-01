India at Asian Games, Oct 1, live updates: Aditi Ashok closes in on gold; Archers begin campaign
Live updates of Day 8 of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Live updates
Canoeing, Women’s Sprint 200m: India’s Megha Pradeep clocks 56.705s to finish fifth in Heat 1. She moves into semi-finals.
Athletics, women’s 200m heat: Jyothi Yarraji finishes third in the women’s 200m heat 1 with a time of 23.78s and misses out on an automatic qualification spot. She’ll have to wait to see if she qualifies as one of the two next best finishers.
Athletics, women’s 200m heat: India’s Jyothi Yarraji will be in action in the women’s 200m heats. Yarraji will also be in action later in the evening in the 100m hurdles final
Athletics, women’s heptathlon, long jump: Agasara does not better her best jump, registering 5.77m with her second. Barman fails to take off and is anguished. The defending champion under huge pressure now. With leader Zheng Ninali jumping over 6m, Agasara drops to third while Barman drops to sixth.
Archery, Women’s Compound Qualification: Besides, the women’s compound qualification rounds also starts at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre. Reigning world champion Aditi Ashok, veteran Jyothi Surkeha Vennam, and Parneet Kaur, and Avneet Kaur are in contention for India.
Archery, Men’s Recurve Qualification: The Indian archers start their campaign in Hangzhou with the men’s recurve stars in action up first. The Indian challenge in the competition will be led by breakout star Dhiraj Bommadevara, veteran Atanu Das, and the young Tushar Prabhakar Shelke. Qualification rounds in archery are just for deciding the seedings of the archers before heading into individual knockout rounds.
Athletics, women’s heptathlon, long jump: Agasara comes up with a season’s best jump of 5.91m with her first attempt! That puts her in second place behind Uzbekistan’s Ekaterina Voronina who jumped 5.95m. Barman jumps from the end of the jumping board and registers a 5.63m jump and she does not look really pleased about it. Agasara is second while Barman is joint fourth.
Shooting, Skeet Individual: In the men’s section, Kynan Chenai and Zorawar Sandhu are placed well to qualify for the final with two rounds left. On the other hand, in the women’s section Preeti Rajak – placed sixth, is the only one in contention. Top six shooters at the end of the qualification rounds make it to the final.
Shooting, Skeet Finals: In what is the final day of shooting competitions in Hangzhou, Indian shooters are well placed to bag more medals. The men’s skeet team start their day placed second behind Kuwait, while the women’s team is placed joint third.
Golf, Men’s Individual and Team: Anirban Lahiri is the top placed Indian at tied 13. SSP Chawrasia and Hitesh Joshi are tied 19th. The Indian team is placed tied fifth. All of them look virtually out of the medal race.
Golf, Women’s Individual and Team: Aditi Ashok continues to lead the individual ranks with just four more holes to play in the competition. She did have a bogey – her first in Hangzhou, with the third hole today but continues to enjoy a 7-shot lead over Thailand’s Yubol Arpichaya. Pranavi URS is tied 11th currently, while Avani Prashanth is 19th. The Indian team is placed second behind Thailand by seven shots.
Medal Tally: Here’s what it looks like at the start of Day 8. India are in fourth place in the medal tally with 38 medals – 10 gold, 14 silver and 14 bronze. How much will that tally change by today?
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou!
At the close of play on Saturday, the Indian contingent had so far won 38 medals across competitions. That tally included 10 gold medals, 14 silver and just as many bronze. It kept India fourth in the overall leaderboard behind China, Japan and South Korea.
There will be more medals in the offing on Sunday, including a possible gold medal in the men’s team badminton event, where India play China in the final.
The Indian archers, who have had a good season, will be in action in the individual qualification rounds, while Tajinderpal Singh Toor (in men’s shot put), long jumpers Sreeshankar Murali and Jeswin Aldrin, steeplechaser Avinash Sable, and many more, will be competing in athletics.
And of course, Nikhat Zareen will be in action in the boxing semi-final.
Stay tuned for all the action on Day 8 of the Asian Games!
