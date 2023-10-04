India at Asian Games, Oct 4, live: Kabaddi, archery start day’s play; wrestlers begin campaign
Live updates from Day 11 of the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou.
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: India pick up another all-out. They’re up 53-17 against Thailand with just over 10 minutes left.
Archery, compound mixed team quarter-final: Vennam and Deotale move into the semi-final! Both the teams start with 10s with their first two arrows. Malaysia are only a point behind and they know they need to keep India under pressure. However, Binti Fatin shoots the first 8 of the match and India’s lead if now three points. The Indians shoot another 20 to clinch their place in the semi-final by winning 158-155.
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: India get a third all-out at the stroke of half-time. Dominant display by the Indians, they lead Thailand 37-9.
Archery, compound mixed team quarter-final: The Indian pair shoot two 9s while the Malaysians shoot one 9 in the second end to level the scores at 78-78. The Indians bounce back by shooting a perfect 40 in the third end to take a 118-117 lead going into the final end.
Archery, compound mixed team quarter-final: Vennam and Deotale shoot 10s with each of their first four arrows. Malaysia hit one 9 and India lead 40-39 after the first end
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: Another all-out for India. They lead 27-9 against Thailand with just under five minutes left of play.
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: Halfway in the first half and India continue to dominate. But there have been some clever and impressive plays by Thailand, including a super raid.
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: Quick start for India, as they get the first all out within the first 7 minutes of play. India up 13-2 against Thailand.
Kabaddi, Men’s Group A, IND vs THA: A good performance yesterday by the Indian men’s team in their 55-18 win over Bangladesh. The substitutes also were brought in to get some Asian Games mileage under the belt. Any of the same today?
Archery, compound mixed team quarter-final: After reaching the final of their respective individual events yesterday, the pair of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Pravin Deotale shift their focus to the mixed team event hoping to win India’s second gold medal ever in archery today. The top-seeded pair beat the UAE on Monday in the round of 16 and face Malaysia in the quarter-finals.
At the start of play on Wednesday, India is fourth on the medal tally list with 69 medals – 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s live coverage of Day 11 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou!
That man, Neeraj Chopra will be in action today. He has won gold in every major competition his sport has to offer. But now in Hangzhou, he will have a chance to defend his title for the first time. And he’s favourite to do so as well!
More medals will be in the offing – across events like squash, wrestling, boxing and athletics.
Among the pugilists, Tokyo Olympics bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgoian will also be competing for gold, while the men’s and women’s kabaddi teams continue in their redemption campaigns. The wrestlers also begin their campaigns in Hangzhou.
That, and so much more today. Stay tuned!
