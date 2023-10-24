Sarabjot Singh won the bronze medal in men’s 10m air pistol along with India’s eighth quota place in shooting for the 2024 Paris Olympics during the onoging Asian Shooting Championship in Changwon on Tuesday. It is India’s first quota for the quadrennial event in a pistol event.

Singh shot a total of 221.1 in the final to finish behind two Chinese shooters – Zhang Yifan 243.7) and Liu Jinyao (242.1).

The Indian had earlier qualified for the final with a score of 581, which helped in clinching the eighth spot, based on a higher count of inner tens.

Singh shot to the lead after the first five shots which was crucial and as the two Chinese caught up and went past, Sarabjot was able to maintain his composure and register yet another international podium finish.

India’s previous Paris Olympics quota spots were won by Bhowneesh Mendiratta, Rudrankksh Patil, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran, Mehuli Ghosh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Sift Kaur Samra.

In the women’s 10m air pistol, none of the five Indians, including those playing only for ranking points, could make the top eight cut. While Rhythm Sangwan finished 11th, Esha Singh, Surbhi Rao, Ruchita Vinerkar, and Palak eneded 13th, 15th, 22nd, and 25th respectively.

Among the other men in action, Varun Tomar (578) and Kunal Rana (577) finished 16th and 17th while Shiva (576) was 20th and Saurabh Chaudhary (569) was 35th.