The Indian women’s recurve and men’s compound teams, on Wednesday, won a bronze medal each at the ongoing 2023 Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok.

While the women’s recurve team comprising of Ankita Bhakat, Bhajan Kaur, and Tisha Punia defeated Chinese Taipei 5-1 in the bronze medal match, the men’s compound team of Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar, and Priyansh survived 29-28 against Chinese Taipei in a shoot-off. The bronze medal match had earlier finished at 235-235.

Elsewhere in the women’s individual compound category, veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur set up an all-India clash for the gold medal.

While Vennam got better of Chinese Taipei’s Huang Jou 148-145 in the semi-finals, Parneet defeated Kazakhstan’s Lyan Viktoriya 147-145.

Vennam and Parneet also made it to the women’s compound team final alongside world champion Aditi Swami with a 228-217 win over Thailand.

The compound mixed team of Swami and Priyansh also made it to the gold medal match with a 157-155 win over the pair from Kazakhstan.

On the other hand, Verma lost his men’s individual compound semi-final 146-148 against Kazakhstan’s Andrey Tyutun and will compete for the bronze medal on Thursday against South Korea’s Joo Jaehoon.