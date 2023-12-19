IPL 2024 Auction: 333 players, 77 vacant spots across 10 teams – who will make the cut?
Live updates from the 2024 India Premier League auction in Dubai.
Live updates
That’s the end of Set 1. Travis Head is the most expensive player in the auction so far, going to the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore.
Manish Pandey next, asking price is Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD!
Former Australia captain Steve Smith next. Rs 2 crore is the base price. UNSOLD!
Karun Nair, the first Indian to feature in the auction today, is up for Rs 50 lakh. UNSOLD!
Travis Head has a base price of Rs 2 crore. Sunrisers Hyderabad took their time, but were the first team to raise the paddle. And then came the Chennai Super Kings. The bidding went on for a while, but eventually SRH picked up Head for Rs 6.8 crore.
Collective ‘oh’ from the audience as the name ‘Travis Head’ is called up. How much will the player of the match in the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup final go for?
Harry Brook up next, for a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals puts up the first bid, but the Rajasthan Royals join in for yet another bidding war. But the Capitals, with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting at the desk, snap up the English batter for Rs 4 crore.
Rilee Rossouw with a base price of Rs 2 crore. UNSOLD!
Rovman Powell is the first player up for the auction. He started off with a base price of Rs 1 crore, kicking off a battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders. But eventually it is the Royals who pick up the 30-year-old Jamaican for Rs 7.4 crore.
Capped batters is the first category up for the auction
AND HERE WE GO!
It appears that IPL rules will now allow two bouncers per over. How will this impact the teams’ wishlists?
As we wait for the auction to begin, here’s a look at some of the Indian and international players that could make it big:
|Team
|No of players
|No of overseas players
|Total money spent (Rs)
|Salary cap available (Rs)
|Available slots
|Overseas slots
|Chennai Super Kings
|19
|5
|68.6
|31.4
|6
|3
|Delhi Capitals
|16
|4
|71.05
|28.95
|9
|4
|Gujarat Titans
|17
|6
|61.85
|38.15
|8
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|4
|67.3
|32.7
|12
|4
|Lucknow Super Giants
|19
|6
|86.85
|13.15
|6
|2
|Mumbai Indians
|17
|4
|82.25
|17.75
|8
|4
|Punjab Kings
|17
|6
|70.9
|29.1
|8
|2
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|19
|5
|76.75
|23.25
|6
|3
|Rajasthan Royals
|17
|5
|85.5
|14.5
|8
|3
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|19
|5
|66
|34
|6
|3
Hello and welcome to Scroll’s coverage of the 2024 Indian Premier League auction!
The 10 Indian Premier League franchises will look to fill a maximum of 77 slots out 333 players at the IPL auction at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.
With 12 vacant spots, the Kolkata Knight Riders have the most slots to fill followed by the Delhi Capitals with nine slots. Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans have eight slots while the Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad have six slots each to fill.
Telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed live on Jio Cinema
