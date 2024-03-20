Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant will lead the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League on his return to cricket being after being injured in a life-threatening car crash in December 2022.

“Grit and fearlessness have always dictated his brand of cricket,” said Parth Jinal, co-owner of the Capitals.

“I can't wait to see him walk our team out once again as we look forward to a new season with renewed passion, vigour and enthusiasm.”

In Pant’s absence last year, Australian David Warner led Delhi Capitals to a ninth placed finish in the ten-team league.

Pant met with a horrific accident while driving back home in early hours and suffered multiple injuries as the car flipped over, rammed into barriers and caught fire. He was rushed to a hospital by passerbys before being airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment and surgery.

He has since missed India’s 2023 ICC World Test Championships Final against Australia and the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup held at home.

With the 26-year-old Rorkee-lad cleared to play the entire tournament as a wicket-keeper by the doctors at the National Cricket Academy, the Delhi Capitals would hope to get back on track a week after Meg Lanning led them to a second consecutive runner-up finish at the Women’s Premier League.

The Capitals will open their 2024 Indian Premier League campaign against Punjab Kings in Chandigarh on Saturday.