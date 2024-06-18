Indian athletics star Neeraj Chopra is set to resume his 2024 season after taking a precautionary break, when he competes at the Paavo Nurmi Games on Tuesday in Turku, Finland.

Chopra, who began his season with a second-placed finish at the Doha Diamond League in May, competed at the Federation Cup in India a week later, where he won gold.

He was expected to compete at an event in Ostrava, Czech Republic – a World Athletics continental tour gold event – but pulled out of the competition as a precaution against a niggle he felt in his adductor muscle (on inner thigh).

The reigning world champion is preparing to defend his crown at the Paris Olympics, after becoming the first track and field athlete from the country to win an Olympic gold medal, at Tokyo in 2021.

He is expected to compete at the Paris-based Diamond League leg on July 7.

In Finland, Chopra – who has the national record throw of 89.94m – will be up against the likes of 2012 Olympic gold medallist Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, two-time world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada, local favourite Oliver Helander, and 19-year-old German Max Dehning – who has already breached the 90m barrier.