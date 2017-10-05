The beautiful game has a rich history in India, one dotted with stories of legends who have mesmerised crowds in India and even internationally, despite the numerous obstacles they have faced, shortage of funds, so on and so forth.

As the country hosts the Fifa Under-17 World Cup, this is perhaps one of the most exciting phases in Indian football history. To mark this occasion, here’s a quiz to celebrate some of the greatest names to have played the sport for India. This quiz will take you all the way to the starting days of Durand Cup and finish with a modern day legend.

Go ahead. Test your knowledge of Indian football!

How did you fare? Share your scores on Twitter or Facebook.

Special thanks to Indian football historian and commentator, Novy Kapadia, for the inputs through his book, Barefoot to Boots.

