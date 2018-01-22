2018 U19 World Cup

Not only are Afghanistan the showstoppers at the U19 World Cup, they could actually win it

Cricket’s latest Test entrant earned the respect of the entire tournament by reaching the semi-finals.

by 
ICC via IDI Images

The citizens of Whangarei (pronounced fangaray) might have been thinking that there was an Afghan music festival in town. Maybe they thought some famous Afghan artist who commanded a huge following had a concert there, and that was why there were so many people of Afghan origin making a din at the usually somnolent Cobham Oval.

Partly right. Mujeeb Zadran can be considered an artist. So can Qais Ahmed. Darwish Rasooli too. These are the performers in Afghanistan’s incredible campaign at the ICC Under-19 World Cup, one that started with a win over two-time winners Pakistan, where they put on just the kind of show their raucous fans wanted.

The moment they sealed that five-wicket win, 150-odd Afghan fans, most of whom drove down from Auckland, stormed the Cobham Oval, flags waving and throats screaming. They engulfed their team, embraced their batters, and celebrated with them. The security personnel – trained to tackle the odd streaker or two – could only watch this mob execute an en masse pitch invasion, as public melted into performance.

With that, Afghanistan’s underdog tag should have been put in the shredder and its pieces burnt. It was their third consecutive win against Pakistan. It was the Asian Champions reaffirming that their victory in Malaysia was no fluke, as if the first drubbing of Pakistan in that tournament was not proof enough.

Now, calling them underdogs gets them angry. Shafiqullah Stanikzai, the Afghanistan Cricket Board’s CEO, told ESPN before the tournament, “We hate to be called underdogs. We will be going to the World Cup as a strong contender.”

Now, having made their first global semi-final in an ICC event, perhaps we will recognise them for what they are:

The tournament’s showstoppers.

‘Everything to lose’

You might put Afghanistan’s 202-run win against hosts New Zealand on Thursday down to a case of the underdogs punching above their weight, taking advantage of the fact that they have nothing to lose. Afghan skipper Naveen-ul-Haq would disagree. “We have everything to lose. There are so many things on the line for us.”

If you need reminding, have a look at the black armbands the players were wearing in their quarter-final in Christchurch, a reminder of the two separate terror attacks that hit the country in the last 24 hours. “Like coaching in a war movie”, their coach Andy Moles described it, when he was in charge of the senior team. That is the reality these players will return to, the reality that cricket keeps some of them away from.

Afghanistan’s underdog tag should have been put in the shredder and its pieces burnt after they beat Pakistan (Image: ICC)
Afghanistan’s underdog tag should have been put in the shredder and its pieces burnt after they beat Pakistan (Image: ICC)

One of those attacks was in Jalalabad, which has close ties with Afghan cricket. It lies less than 50 km from Pakistan’s border, and provided the country with its pioneering batch of cricketers, who picked up the game in Pakistani refugee camps. Now, cricket in turn is picking up Afghanistan.

“Sports is a better option than the many other things in our country,” says Khaliq-dad-Noori, a former Afghanistan international who is assistant coach with this team. “It’s easy [for the youth] to apply for police and army jobs, but there are casualties. Then the other thing we are facing is the problem of drugs that is gripping the whole world. But those who are in sports are given a lot of respect.”

Against New Zealand, cricket’s latest Test entrant earned the respect of the entire tournament. Newer teams typically have a strong bowling attack but struggle to put runs on the board consistently, and Afghanistan have been no different in the past. They have crossed 200 only 12 times in 36 matches at this level.

But consistency is appearing slowly, like wet cement setting: the last four times they batted first, they have crossed the 200 mark, and all since October 2017. Their eventual score of 309/6 on Thursday was the first time they crossed 300 against a full-member team, having done it twice before against associates.

“We are not underdogs, we are full members,” affirmed Naveen after the game. “We are Asia cup champions, proving ourselves at the World Cup. It’s not like we’re beating anyone by chance.”

No underdogs

Central to their 202-run win, the biggest margin of defeat for New Zealand Under-19s, was the 117-run opening stand. The ballast to the innings was then provided by Baheer Shah, who scored an overdue half-century. Shah has a first-class average of 121, a number that puts him above Don Bradman (minimum 1,000 runs), and so he was in the public eye in the lead-up to the tournament.

He made up for the failure of Rasooli, who has been consistent for Afghanistan at No 5. But the score was set up by Azmatullah Omarzai’s 66 off 23 balls, helping Afghanistan loot 116 runs in the last 10 overs.

Azmatullah Omarzai hit 66 off 23 balls, helping Afghanistan loot 116 runs in the last 10 overs (Image: ICC)
Azmatullah Omarzai hit 66 off 23 balls, helping Afghanistan loot 116 runs in the last 10 overs (Image: ICC)

If Azmatullah’s knock would have made a few T20 scouts glance, they will be drooling over Mujeeb Zadran. Mujeed is the second player with senior international experience in this side. His ESPNcricinfo profile lists his bowling style as right-arm off-break, but he rarely bowled that delivery. Instead, he relied on a deceptive mix of carrom balls and googlies, all delivered from a considerable height with a gangly action.

Mujeed had only one wicket in the previous three matches, but made full use of the element of surprise, with the New Zealand batters playing him for the first time. He and leg-spinner Qais Ahmed picked up four wickets each, shooting out the young Black Caps for 107.

Afghanistan also have a left-arm wrist-spinner in their ranks, and play Australia next at the same venue. With Australia traditionally struggling against spin, they will back themselves to set up an all Asian final.

The first male international cricketer born in the 21st century has been produced by Afghanistan. If you believed in signs, then this might convince you that Afghanistan’s time has come, that they are the team to beat in the semi-final, and could win the Under-19 World Cup. But if you have been watching them play so far, you would say that anyway.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.