International Cricket

Former Pakistan opener Khalid Latif loses appeal against five-year spot-fixing ban

Latif played five one-day internationals and 13 T20Is for Pakistan.

by 
Arif Ali/ AFP

Former Pakistan opener Khalid Latif Wednesday lost an appeal against a five-year ban for spot-fixing but had his one million rupee ($10,000) fine waived, the country’s cricket body said.

Adjudicator Justice Faqir Khokhar upheld the ban, saying there was “overwhelming” evidence against Latif, but waived the fine as his career was almost over, Pakistan Cricket Board lawyer Taffazul Rizvi told reporters in Lahore.

Latif, who had shown tremendous early promise as a cricketer but failed to make an impact at international level, played five one-day internationals and 13 T20Is, the last of which was against the West Indies in Abu Dhabi in September 2016. The scandal surfaced during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League in February last year when Latif was playing for Islamabad United.

Latif, 32, was charged with orchestrating a deal with a bookie that would see his fellow opener Sharjeel Khan deliberately playing two dot balls – deliveries off which no run is scored – in the opening match against Peshawar Zalmi in Dubai. Spot-fixing involves determining the outcome of a specific part of a match rather than the overall result, and is therefore harder to detect than match-fixing.

Sharjeel was also banned for five years – two and a half years suspended – and his appeal was rejected last November. Paceman Mohammad Irfan and spinner Mohammad Nawaz were banned for one year and two months respectively for not reporting fixing offers.

Another former opener Nasir Jamshed – alleged to have played a role as coordinator in the PSL fixing deal – was banned for one year for not cooperating with the inquiry. The decision against another international player, Shahzaib Hasan, was reserved and will be announced on Saturday.

Pakistani cricket has long been tainted by allegations of spot-fixing. The most infamous incident came on the 2010 tour of England, when then-captain Salman Butt and bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif were all given prison sentences for consiring to bowl deliberate no-balls in the fourth Test at Lord’s.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Now that you’ve reached the top, how often do you say, “Thank You”?

What kind of a leader are you?

How do you define success? The typical picture of success is a large bank balance, expensive material possessions and fame. But for some, success is happiness that comes from fulfilling a childhood dream or attaining a sense of purpose. For those, success is not about the volume of an applause or the weight of a gold medal, but about showing gratitude and sharing success with the people without whom the journey would be incomplete. Here are a few ways you can share your success with others:

Speech

While it sounds simple and formulaic, a genuine, emphatic and honest speech can make everyone feel like they are a part of a winning team. For a personal touch, acknowledge the team’s efforts by mentioning each one of them by name and thanking them for their unique contributions. Hearing their own name makes people feel proud and honoured.

Realise the success should be passed on

Instead of basking in the glory of their own achievements, good leaders encourage, motivate and inspire others to achieve success. A good leader should acknowledge his own mistakes, share his experience and knowledge and cultivate an environment where every milestone is an accomplishment for everyone in the team. Talk about challenges, the personal and professional struggles that you had to overcome. Sharing setbacks helps others to relate to you and helps them overcome struggles they may be facing.

Celebrate

Nothing beats shaking-off the deadlines, work-pressure and fatigue by celebrating success together. Enjoying a job well done together as a team brings about a spirit of camaraderie. A catered lunch, evening drinks or a weekend off-site, the important thing is to enjoy the win with people who have gone through the same struggle.

Keep it flexible

The last thing you want is for work celebrations to become monotonous and repetitive. Not all milestones have to be celebrated in a grand manner, some can just be acknowledged with gestures such as personal Thank You notes or writing a recommendation on LinkedIn.

Make success more meaningful

Go beyond numbers, sales targets and profits and add meaning to the achievement. Reminding everyone of the larger purpose inspires people. It’s easy to lose interest when you do something in a routine fashion. Giving a larger meaning to success makes people feel more involved and energized.

Great leaders are those who share their victories with others. They acknowledge that the path to success is collaborative. Great leaders don’t stand in front of their team, but are found working amongst them. This video is an ode to such leaders who epitomise the Chivas culture and know how to Win The Right Way. Follow Chivas on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Chivas Studio Music CDs and not by the Scroll editorial team.