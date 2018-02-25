The ‘doosra’ popularised by Pakistan off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has been fighting for survival as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to call out bowlers with suspect bowling action by strictly implementing the rule under which only 15 degree of elbow extension is allowed during the release of the ball.

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, who has been reported for suspect bowling action more than once and currently cannot bowl in ICC events, feels that the ICC needs to tweak its rules to ensure that the ‘doosra’ remains part of the sport.

“Really happy to see leg spinners come into international cricket. But I still believe something should happen when it comes to the doosra,” Hafeez was quoted as saying on the sidelines of the Pakistan Super League.

“Saeed Ajmal has given us a lot of excitement as well as Saqlain Mushtaq. It is one area ICC must look into. Some extension in the rules... doosra should be a part of cricket, not taken away from it,” he added.

The ‘doosra’ normally turns like a leg-spinner despite the bowler bowling with the same action. However, many bowlers – including India’s Harbhajan Singh, Ajmal – have been called for suspect bowling action while attempting the variation.

Hafeez said he is not surprised by the rise of leg-spinners in world cricket and feels it’s a great option to get wickets. “This is one area that every team looks forward to. Having leg spinners in the team provides them with lots of excitement and options to get wickets,” Hafeez said.

“Leg-spinners are always fascinating when it comes to cricket, starting from Abdul Qadir when he used to bowl his googly. It was a new thing in cricket and everyone just loved that. Then the legacy continued led by Anil Kumble from India, Shane Warne from Australia, Mushtaq Ahmad from Pakistan.”

Since beating India in last year’s Champions Trophy final, Pakistan have had a string of inconsistent performances. They had recently lost the ODI series against New Zealand 0-5 but had won the T20I series against the same side last month. Sri Lanka too defeated Pakistan 2-0 in a two-match Test series in October last year.

Asked about these losses, the former Pakistan skipper said it was the absence of key players due to injury that cost the side the embarrassing defeat against New Zealand. “We missed some of our bowlers due to injuries like Usman Khan Shinwari. He is a rising star and he did very well for us against Sri Lanka in UAE,” Hafeez said.

(With inputs from PTI)