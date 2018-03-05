Former Australia fast bowler great Glenn McGrath is impressed with Indian pacers’ performance during the Test series in South Africa and backed them to come good in the upcoming tours of England and Australia.

Indian pacers bowled their heart out in the series which the visitors lost 1-2.

“They say you can’t win Test matches consistently if you can’t take 20 wickets. The bowlers India have at the moment are looking good, especially Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah as well as the spinners,” said McGrath.

Backing Pandya

He also said apart from the three pacers, Hardik Pandya was also doing a good job. “Obviously Pandya is doing his job as well. There is no shortage of bowlers. So things are looking good for India at the moment,” he added.

McGrath also heaped praise on U-19 star Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who attracted a lot of attention with his left-arm pace in the World Cup in New Zealand. It helped him bag a lucrative deal with KKR for the upcoming IPL. “He has got some good real pace. I was impressed in the U-19 WC. He has got selected for KKR which is another bonus for him. I think he has got a bright career in front of him. For someone so young he is able to generate high speeds which will put stress on his body. As long as he looks after his body and concentrate on what he wants to do, he will get the results. He can’t get lazy. It’s tough to get to the top but it’s tougher to stay there,” the legendary paceman, who finished with 563 wickets from 124 Tests, said.

The tour of England

On what India had to do well to succeed on the forthcoming tour of England, the former Australian said it is about getting used to the conditions and adapt to Duke ball.

“It’s just about getting used to the conditions. We always say bowl with good control, hit the deck top of off-stump. In England you have to hit that right length. There will be seam movement but the pitches won’t be as quick as what is in Australia. It is different to what it is in India. If they can adapt using that Duke cricket balls, I think the Indian bowlers will enjoy bowling there,” he added.

Beating Australia in Australia?

On India’s tour of Australia later this year and if the team stood a chance, McGrath said despite the good performance in South Africa, Australia would win.

“No. they don’t stand a chance of winning (laughs). There are positive signs there without a doubt. They played well in South Africa. I don’t think SA is quite the team it used to be. But you still have to give credit to India. They had done well in those conditions. It’s different to what they have back home. The signs are good but my prediction will be the same as always. 2-0 for Australia,” he said.