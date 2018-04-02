Striker Asier Dipanda Dicka struck twice, including one from the spot, as Mohun Bagan rallied to beat Churchill Brothers 2-1 and book a quarterfinal berth in the Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium.

Mohun Bagan were trailing after Willis Plaza found the target in the 30th minute but Dicka equalised by converting from the spot at the stroke of half-time (45+2) before scoring the match-winner in the 70th minute to help his side walk away with all the three points.

It was Nicholas Fernandes who did the spadework for Churchill’s goal as he ran down the middle of the pitch and squared the ball for Plaza at the edge of the box. The Trinidadian took a touch, went past Eze Kingsley and found the back of the net.

Jolted by the reverse, Mohun Bagan attacked relentlessly and their efforts paid dividends as the Kolkata giants won a penalty kick in the added time of the first half after Fernandes brought SK Faiaz down inside the box.

Dicka stepped up to convert the spot kick. His initial shot was saved by Churchill keeper Ricardo Cardozo but Cameroonian pushed the ball into the net from the rebound.

Mohun Bagan continued from where they left in the first half with several waves of attacks against the citadel of the Goan side.

Watson sent a long ball inside the Churchill box and Akram Moghrabi kept the ball in play with a header for Dicka to slot it home comfortably. Bagan held on for the win while Churchill Brothers will now play in the second division next year.

