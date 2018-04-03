India’s Selena Selvakumar and Shreya Shivakumar bagged two bronze medals at the Ivory Coast Junior and Cadet Open Table Tennis Tournament in Abidjan on Monday.

Selena settled for bronze in the junior girls’ singles while Shreya, who teamed up with China’s Yininghua Hu, assured herself of a medal in the junior girls’ doubles category of the event.

Selena, the 18-year-old from Chennai, remained unbeaten in the group stages and entered the main draw. But her run ended in the semi-final when she went down to title winner Junjin Chen of China 1-4 (11-6, 8-11, 6-11, 8-11, 8-11).

In the doubles, the Indo-China pairing of Shreya and Yininghua breezed through the second round, defeating Ivory Coast’s Priscilla Loes and Tanoa Nzebo 3-0 (11-5, 11-0, 11-6). They, however, failed to get past a Chinese hurdle in the semi-final, losing to Junjin Chen and Lequan Lin 1-3 (2-11, 5-11, 11-7, 11-13). Junjin and Lequan went on to win the title.