IPL 2018, CSK v RCB, live: Dhoni opts to chase in must-win match for Virat Kohli and Co
Live updates from match No 35 in this year’s IPL.
Live updates
03:37 pm: A lighter moment at the toss where Dhoni was struggling to remember all the changes and Virat Kohli reminded him towards the end. The two shared a laugh.
Changes for CSK - David Willey, Dhruv Shorey and Shardul Thakur in; Faf, Karn and Asif out
Changes for RCB - AB de Villiers, Parthiv and M Ashwin in: Quinton de Kock, Vohra and Sundar out
03:35 pm: Well, well. Three changes for both sides. Once again Dhoni pulls off a bit of a surprise by changing the team around quite a bit, says he wants to gauge his options before the serious part of the tournament. (Are CSK taking this game a bit lightly, reading between the lines?)
03:30 pm: MS Dhoni wins the toss, Chennai will be bowling first.
03:25 pm: Sloppy fielding and lacklustre bowling let Chennai Super Kings down against Kolkata Knight Riders but coach Stephen Fleming strongly backed the side, saying one bad game does not mean it’s time for “chopping and changing.”
Ravindra Jadeja dropped Sunil Narine twice on six, off KM Asif’s successive deliveries. And it was Narine’s man-of-the-match winning all-round show – 32 runs and 2/20 – as KKR secured a six-wicket win over CSK with 14 balls to spare.
The loss also meant that CSK lost their top spot on the IPL table.
“We were exposed and I think sometimes it reflected on the bowling. Certainly we were on the backfoot with some good fielders making mistakes, it hit down a little bit,” Fleming said referring to Jadeja’s double blip.
“Look, that can happen in a long tournament... It’s not a great performance by any means but we have got hours rather than days to rectify. A loss just is a little slap on the face and hopefully it has not affected in day and half’s time and there’s still going to be hard work.”
03:15 pm: Big news, of course, is that AB de Villiers has been declared fit for the clash, but he will perhaps be rusty having missed two games due to fever. RCB, meanwhile, will miss the services of Quinton de Kock, who has taken time off to attend a wedding.
03:10 pm: Their batsmen are in top form but Chennai Super Kings would look to plug the bowling loopholes when they take on a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore in a key IPL game between the southern rivals.
The Virat-Kohli led RCB, who edged out Mumbai Indians by 14 runs in their last game, will be eager to avenge their five-wicket defeat at home against the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Super Kings, who too will be keen to swiftly get back into the winning mode after suffering two defeats in their last three games.
For the star-studded RCB, the clash is a must-win encounter if it has to stay alive in the tournament and qualify for the play-offs.
03:05 pm: This is, of course, Chennai’s home game which means the venue is Pune. RCB look for momentum, CSK look to bounce back from some ordinary bowling performances in the past few games.
03:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of match No. 35 in IPL 2018. And it’s the return fixture of one of the most storied rivalries in the league – Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.
