AB de Villiers and Lionel Messi, one and the same? How South African media reacted to #ABRetires

It’s been a couple of days since AB de Villiers dropped a bombshell on the cricketing fraternity. We will not be seeing him play for the Proteas anymore. Just like that, he’s gone.

The decision was met with near-universal outpouring of love and affection for ABD – not just as one of the greatest cricketers to have played the game, but also for being a humble champion, who made batting look easy and did it with a playful smile on his face.

His legions of fans, especially in India, had just been witness to some scintillating batting from the man in the IPL and that catch on the boundary line – more opportunities to celebrate the genius from close quarters.

How was the decision received back in South Africa, though? You’d perhaps be surprised (or not) to know that there was a tinge of anger, disappointment and a sense of ‘why now’ amid all the tributes that came his way.

Here’s a selection of some editorial takes on de Villiers’s retirement from South Africa.

AB de Villiers = Lionel Messi? - IOL

Calling AB’s announcement a parting shot as unexpected as some he has pulled off on the cricket pitch, this piece made an interesting observation. Other than the fact that both are supremely talented athletes, does the de Villiers situation perhaps bear similarities to Lionel Messi’s?

Both are revered in a country other than their own when they play for their clubs, but in the country’s colours elusive success at the biggest level has often resulted in a bit of a love-hate relationship. It’s no secret that not everyone in South Africa was happy with de Villiers’s lack of playing time for the Proteas in the recent past, his injury concerns notwithstanding.

The author goes on to say:

“They say that genius is often misunderstood, and De Villiers has provided plenty of confusion over the last two years. Will he, won’t he? As it turns out, AB de Villiers won’t be there next year. There is terrific sadness in that, but there is finality there, too.”

A blow to ‘proper’ cricket - Sport24

He was, arguably, the biggest obstacle to India winning the Test series is South Africa. As good as the Indian bowlers were, they often came up short against de Villiers and in the end, that proved crucial in a low-scoring series. And he was also at his best against Australia in that ill-tempered series that followed.

So, after the incredible high of those two Test series wins, what did de Villiers have to look forward to in the international calendar until the World Cup? A whole bunch of unexciting bilateral series, and there in lies the blow to cricket’s current structure, observes this editorial take.

“By leaving when he does, De Villiers denies himself a final stab at that infernal World Cup, which had seemed such a logical and appropriate end goal for him By sacrificing also what lies in between, though, he somehow highlights one of the problems of modern international cricket (certainly in Tests): occasional spells or seasons where rosters take on a dangerously unappealing look.”

Another article on the site went on to talk about how his absence is going to affect South Africa.

Announcing on Social Media? Really? - Times Live

This was perhaps the most critical of the lot, with the author – after getting a disclaimer out of the way that his decision must be respected – went on to slam de Villiers for the way he announced the retirement. Not just the timing and the uncertainty that preceded it, but, in his words:

“There is fault to be found with the way De Villiers told us he was moving on. An outrageously over-produced video almost as cringeworthy as the weird and not so wonderful footage that accompanied “Maak Jou Drome Waar” (ABD’s music video with his wife) was not the way to do it. Worse‚ he broke the news on his own app‚ which is like dumping someone on WhatsApp. Tacky‚ or what.”

Another take on the website also raised questions about the timing and the nature of his relationship with the board and the fans over the past couple of seasons. It ended thus: “Bangs‚ whimpers and tears have and will be heard and seen about De Villiers’ retirement. But none‚ it seems‚ from De Villiers.”

And what about life after de Villiers? It’s very real now.

A cathartic experience - Daily Maverick

Once again alluding to the on-again, off-again nature of de Villiers’s relationship, especially with the longest format, the author here was more understanding of his decision to call it quits. The life of a sportsperson is not an easy one for various reasons and it calls for some sympathy.

“Living as a professional sportsperson, especially those so freakishly talented, loved and adored by millions, often removes them from the ordinary and mundane existence we so often take for granted.”