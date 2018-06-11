Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson was pulled out of the India ‘A’ tour of England after he failed the Yo-Yo test, reported Mumbai Mirror on Monday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side has already left for London from Delhi on Sunday with the 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman left behind.

According to the report, his score in the Yo-Yo test was below the prescribed 16.1 mark. Samson had a terrific Indian Premier League this season scoring 441 runs for the Rajasthan Royals.

The report said that Samson reported to the fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore three days ago along with other ‘A’ team players and had not trained enough ahead of the tests due to a few niggles.

A replacement has not been named but it is likely that a player will be sent to England in a few days. Rishabh Pant is the designated keeper in the squad.

Samson was part of the team which will take part in a triangular series involving hosts England Lions with the third team being West Indies ‘A’.

Senior players undergo fitness tests

The India senior players, who will be part of the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Bangalore from June 14, are undergoing the Yo-Yo tests and no one has failed it so far claims the report. Fitness tests for a few more players will be held on June 15 and 16 for the one-day and T20I squads bound for Ireland and England.