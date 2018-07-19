India in England 2018

England deserved to win and we deserved to lose: Kohli after innings defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli suffered the heaviest defeat as captain after India were bowled out for 130 in the second innings.

by 
England vs India | ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

After suffering his heaviest defeat to England at Lord’s as Test skipper, Virat Kohli, on Sunday, said India should be “better than that”.

India lost the second of the five-Test series by an innings and 159-run just after tea on the fourth day.

Yet in a fixture marred by rain – Thursday’s first day was completely washed out – India were effectively defeated inside two standard days’ playing time.

Their batsmen were left helpless as Joe Root’s attack, led by spearhead James Anderson, made the most of the overcast and typically English swing-friendly conditions, with India dismissed for just 107 and 130.

Significantly, India’s two innings were completed in 82.2 overs, while England batted just the once, making 396 for seven declared in 88.1 overs.

India, for all they are number one in the Test rankings, have long faced accusations they are ‘lions at home and lambs abroad’.

In the past five years, they have won just one of their six previous Test series outside of Asia – and that was against a struggling West Indies.

Meanwhile this latest reverse meant India had won a mere six of their 59 Tests in England.

‘We should be better than that’

But regardless of scheduling concerns, Kohli said India had to improve on a Lord’s batting display where number eight Ravichandran Ashwin, primarily an off-spinner, top-scored in both their innings with 29 and 33 not out.

“It’s our job and our duty to play for the country, and we should be better than that,” insisted Kohli, the number one-ranked batsman in both Tests and one-day internationals.

“Unless you accept that, you can’t improve and compete. We have to accept what we did wrong – mistakes have been made – and not repeat them again.”

He added: “Credit has to go to England who were clinical with the bat, ball and in the field. They deserved to win and we deserved to lose.”

Asked if the conditions had favoured the opposition, Kohli said, “We can’t really think about those things. You have to counter the conditions as and when they come to you. Sometimes the rub of the green will go your way too.

“We will not sit around and say that we didn’t have the best of conditions. Their bowlers were relentless with the ball. Looking at things now, the weather was so unpredictable,” he added.

‘Combination was a bit off’

Asked if inclusion of an extra seamer would have been better, he said, “Yeah looking back, I think we got the combination a bit off.”

Kohli was clearly struggling with a stiff back on Sunday, the injury seeing him bat at number five rather than his usual number four position.

And he received prolonged on-field treatment before he was dismissed by Stuart Broad for 17.

“As of yesterday (Saturday) it was not great,” said Kohli, who scored 200 runs including an innings of 149, his maiden Test century in England, during India’s 31-run defeat in the series-opener at Edgbaston.

But Kohli was optimistic he would be fit for the third Test in Nottingham starting Saturday.

“The back is one thing that can be very tricky...but the good thing is I have five days before the next Test,” he said. “We are confident I should be ready.”

(Inputs from AFP and PTI)

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.