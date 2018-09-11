India in England 2018

Fifth Test: A famous farewell ton for Alastair Cook, a familiar batting collapse for India

Day four of the final Test, one that belonged to Cook in every which way, saw the Indian team toil without a fight as the series nears its end.

by 
AFP / Reuters

In a tour that has lasted more than two months, for the first time the Indian team looked like they couldn’t wait to catch the flight out of England. There has been the odd day where England dominated proceedings before (Lord’s, for instance) but never did it look like the Indian team wasn’t up for the fight. But on the penultimate day of this series, it was all England.

And it was all about Alastair Cook.

Famous farewell

Fairytales do happen, tweeted former England captain Michael Vaughan. Even Kevin Pietersen (that old foe of Cook) mentioned that very word. It was nothing short of that for Cook, who finished his marvelous Test career just as he began.

With a fifty and a hundred in two innings against India. The journey that began in Nagpur, came to a rousing end at The Oval. The seemingly never-ending ovation that he got from the 17,000-large crowd at the ground when he reached his 33rd and final Test hundred will go down as one of the cricketing moments of the year.

There was something surreal about the England crowd embracing the man who has played 161 Tests and 92 ODIs in this era of white-ball overdose. For every one of us who is a Test match romantic, that just felt... right. He is not a flamboyant cricketer, he is a rare left-hander who can make cover drives look dull, but he is a Test cricketer out and out.

His final innings was the perfect embodiment of that. Just ask Mohammed Shami, who ran in, bowled his heart out, beat Cook’s outside edge over and over again, but could never get him out. All he got was a wry smile from the former England captain, when he middled a perfect forward defensive shot at the end of an over where he’d been beaten thrice, at the stroke of tea on day three. That summed up Cook as a Test batsman. For him, all that mattered was the next ball.

And thus, he soldiered on. With an increasingly tired Indian bowling attack, that would eventually lose the services of the man who has tormented him — Ishant Sharma bowled just one over on day four before an ankle issue ended his tour early — Cook got into the zone as the innings progressed.

After having missed out on a ton in the first innings due to a momentary lapse of concentration, he was not going to repeat that again in his final outing. He was not going to disappoint a near full-house on a Monday, most of whom had turned up with chef hats, some in full chef costumes.

One by one, the milestones at stake were being ticked off the list. Score a half century in both innings of the first and final Test? Check. Go past 12,400 Test runs and become the highest scoring left-hander of all time, beating Kumar Sangakkara? Check. Be involved in a 200-run partnership with his captain? Check. And most importantly, become the fifth player in Test cricket history to score a 100 in his first and last match? Check.

Ultimately, you didn’t have to be an England fan to appreciate him. To appreciate that moment, when the nation stood up as one and applauded a Test match specialist. It’s going to get increasingly rare. Irrespective of where one’s allegiances lay, that was a moment worth soaking up.

One final collapse

After Cook, Joe Root and Co. set India a target of 464, it was time for the Indian batsmen to walk out for one last time in this series.

And for one final time, the visitors suffered a top order collapse to make it a fitting (if you could call it that) farewell for the batting lineup from England.

Shikhar Dhawan continued to make us all wonder what must one do to earn a rope as long as he has to survive in this format despite being mediocre for so long. It was no surprise that James Anderson got him LBW in his second over. It was just waiting to happen. If after scores of 26, 13, 35, 44, 23, 17, 3, and 1, Dhawan continues to feature as a Test opener for this side, then good luck becoming “one of the best travelling teams.”

Cheteshwar Pujara continued to confound analysts and experts, as to how a No 3 batsman can be so vulnerable to the ball that targets his stumps, getting dismissed bowled and LBW over and over? In what looked like an action replay of a couple of his second innings dismissals from this series, he was out for a duck as Anderson equalled Glenn McGrath’s tally.

The only silver lining in that dark cloud of a batting performance by India was that Virat Kohli managed to finish the series without getting out to Anderson even once. (Oh, how Anderson would have loved for Kohli to be his record-breaking dismissal?) Kohli, instead, got out for a golden duck to Stuart Broad to finish the series seven short of 600 runs.

Suddenly, there were doubts whether this Indian batting lineup could last the 18 overs they had to face on Monday evening. But KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane ensured this Test will go into the fifth day.

On a day Cook’s every touch of the cricket ball was cheered by The Oval crowd, the Indian batting lineup offered one last reminder of why an otherwise competitive series is coming to a celebratory end in a dead rubber.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.