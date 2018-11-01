Irish fire chiefs have advised people to “do the #Neymar” if their Halloween costume catches fire, tweeting a video of the Brazil forward rolling around on the turf.

Alongside various safety warnings about bonfires on their Twitter feed, the Dublin Fire Brigade opted for a GIF of Neymar to get their message across.

STOP, DROP & ROLL. If you find yourself in a position where your costume, or clothes, catch fire do the #Neymar. Running will only fan the flames and help the fire spread. STOPPING, DROPPING & ROLLING will smother the flames. pic.twitter.com/SjgdPOT3Pe — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 30, 2018

Neymar, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is recognised as one of the world’s top players but has an unwanted reputation for play-acting.

The Brazilian superstar came for a lot of flak during the Fifa World Cup in Russia earlier this year, famously spending 14 minutes during the duration of the tournament on the floor. His antics, rolling and tumbling at the slightest touch from opposition defenders, became a running gag on social media.

Neymar spoke about his theatrics in a promotional video for Gillette recently. “You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch,” he says in the advertisement.

With inputs from Scroll Staff