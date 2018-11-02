Left-arm pace bowler Arjun Tendulkar took six wickets for 70 runs to help his team Vijay Merchant XI defeat Vijay Manjrekar XI by six wickets in a Under-19 KC Mahindra Shield match on Thursday.

Batting first, Vijay Manjrekar XI were skittled out for 216, despite Aarya Satpute’s unbeaten 92, in their second innings with Tendulkar junior bagging six wickets to set up a straight-forward run-chase for the eventual victors.

Tendulkar’s wasn’t the only notable contribution for Vijay Merchant XI as Pragnesh Kanpillewar scored 155 in their first innings to propel them to 335, giving the team a 102-run lead. Vijay Manjrekar XI had earlier managed 233 after batting first.

In another match, Dattu Phadkar XI registered a six-wicket victory over Khandu Rangnekar XI. Dattu Phadkar XI, needing only 178 runs for victory, brought up the winning runs in only 37.4 overs.

Khandu Rangnekar XI were knocked over for just 86 in their second innings with Atharva Poojari bagging a five-wicket haul for 43 runs.