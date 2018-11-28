Jose Mourinho has gone and done it again. Ever the favourite child of controversy, the Manchester United manager, frustrated all evening at his team’s sloppy finishing celebrated Marouane Fellaini’s winner in the most bizarre fashion possible.
Needing a win to secure a spot in the round of 16, Young Boys had kept United out all night till Fellaini scored in the first minute of added-on time. Mourinho, incensed till that point, kicked a crate full of water bottles, then picked up another one before smashing it into the ground.
The Portuguese has always been known for his over-exuberant gestures. In 2004, Mourinho, then Porto manager, celebrated an aggregate win over Sir Alex Ferguson’s United by sliding on the Old Trafford touchline. When United defeated Juventus 2-1 in Turin earlier this Champions League campaign, the Red Devils boss provoked the home crowd by holding his hands to his ears.
As with anything that Mourinho does, social media absolutely lapped it up.
This isn’t the first time that Mourinho has destroyed a water bottle as Manchester United boss. In March earlier this year, the Portuguese narrowly escaped a ban for kicking a bottle on the touchline.