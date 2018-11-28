Jose Mourinho has gone and done it again. Ever the favourite child of controversy, the Manchester United manager, frustrated all evening at his team’s sloppy finishing celebrated Marouane Fellaini’s winner in the most bizarre fashion possible.

Needing a win to secure a spot in the round of 16, Young Boys had kept United out all night till Fellaini scored in the first minute of added-on time. Mourinho, incensed till that point, kicked a crate full of water bottles, then picked up another one before smashing it into the ground.

The Portuguese has always been known for his over-exuberant gestures. In 2004, Mourinho, then Porto manager, celebrated an aggregate win over Sir Alex Ferguson’s United by sliding on the Old Trafford touchline. When United defeated Juventus 2-1 in Turin earlier this Champions League campaign, the Red Devils boss provoked the home crowd by holding his hands to his ears.

As with anything that Mourinho does, social media absolutely lapped it up.

Mourinho celebrates Fellaini's goal against Young Boys by throwing some water bottles! pic.twitter.com/znO7Odf4uB — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) November 27, 2018

As Fellaini score dying minute winner, Jose Mourinho wan change am for water bottles 😂😂



The goal too sweet am!#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6KsJhWdnFj — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) November 28, 2018

Ladies, If your Boyfriend:

- Plays for Manchester United

- Used to have a big afro hair

- Loved by Mourinho

- Loves a headed goal

- And loves a last minute goal



He’s not your boyfriend, its Marouane "Pele" Fellaini 👏 #GGMU pic.twitter.com/BpVxqbimdf — Jordan Schlansky (@swag_f9) November 28, 2018

Marouane Fellaini the hero for Manchester United, as his stoppage time goal sees #MUFC beat Young Boys 1-0 at Old Trafford and secure their spot in the #UCL last 16. Jose Mourinho celebrates by comically picking up a carrier of water bottles and throwing it to the ground. pic.twitter.com/Hmqw5hoaA9 — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) November 27, 2018

Fellaini at the death (and it was close to that) wins it for @ManUtd — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 27, 2018

Mourinho’s reaction suggest we just scored on Madrid...nope just a late goal vs Young Boys 😟 pic.twitter.com/dYSCFAoJo1 — Martin Desautels (@desmart_) November 27, 2018

When you see mourinho's reaction to fellani's goal pic.twitter.com/LINyvilskT — TOBYJ17 (@tobyjordan17) November 27, 2018

When Maradona gets to know that Fellaini has as many goals in Europe as him . pic.twitter.com/7MNZJDJFp7 — Vinay (@SemperFiUtd) November 27, 2018

This isn’t the first time that Mourinho has destroyed a water bottle as Manchester United boss. In March earlier this year, the Portuguese narrowly escaped a ban for kicking a bottle on the touchline.