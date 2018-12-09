India are close to a famous win in Australia at the end of the fourth day of the first Test on Sunday, as the hosts are tottering at 104/4 in pursuit of a tough target of 323.

With 219 more runs required on a fifth-day track, it will be an uphill task for the jittery Australian batsmen, who have been struggling against a consistent Indian attack with their ultra defensive approach.

To win this Test match, Australia will now have to make the highest winning fourth-innings total at Adelaide.

The home side had made 315/6 to beat England way back January 1902, nearly 117 years ago!#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 9, 2018

India have never won the first Test of a series in Australia.



In previous 11 opening Tests, they lost 9 and 2 drawn. #AusvInd — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 9, 2018

Meanwhile, the Australian target would have reminded some fans of the heartbreak last time around. Four years ago, India fell short of victory by just 48 runs despite a Virat Kohli masterclass in both innings.

Australia are chasing 323 at Adelaide. In 2014 India ended with 315 here chasing a victory target of 364.#AUSvIND #AUSvsIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) December 9, 2018

While Ravichandran Ashwin was once again vital for India with figures of 2/44 in 19 overs, this was the time for Mohammed ‘Second Innings’ Shami to shine as he captured 2/15 in nine overs. The Indian bowlers were particularly impressive during the final session as Australia lost three crucial wickets in Marcus Harris (26), Usman Khawaja (8) and Peter Handscomb (14).

Incidentally, debutant Harris had made the exact number of runs in the first innings as well.

180 out of R Ashiwn's 341 wickets have been left-handers - only Muralitharan has dismissed more lefties (191/800).

Among bowlers with 100+ Test wkts, only Dilruwan Perera (55.10%) has a higher % of left-handed victims than Ashwin's 52.79%. #AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 9, 2018

Shami in his Test career so far



First innings -Average-33.73, SR -58

Second innings - Average- 24.72, SR- 45.2#AUSvIND — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) December 9, 2018

Identical no. of runs in both the innings on Test debut: (25-plus runs)



36 - D Taylor

33 - Soumya Sarkar, S Abid Ali

29 - B Tancred

27 - A Carr, M Ramprakash

26 - Marcus Harris*#INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 9, 2018

With most of the top order back in the hut, Australia’s slim hopes rest on Shaun Marsh who was unbeaten on 31 runs (92 balls) and Travis Head who was batting on 11 not out (37 balls).

While the elder Marsh has never made a half-century in the fourth innings of a Test, Head had top-scored in the first innings with 72. Could things change for Marsh, who has been woefully out for form? Well, there is evidence to suggest so.

Shaun Marsh reaches double figures for the first time in:

+ Seven Test inngs overall

+ Six inngs in team's 2nd inngs

+ Six inngs in 4th inngs#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 9, 2018

India lead by 318 - Western Australia chased 313 against South Australia last month in Sheffield Shield. The hero? Shaun Marsh #AusvInd https://t.co/7aICZxG2Eg — Daniel Brettig (@danbrettig) December 9, 2018

At Stumps on Day IV, Australia are 104/4 needing a further 219 runs to win.



At Stumps on Day IV against Pakistan at Dubai in October, Australia were 136/3 & scored 226/5 on the final day to salvage a draw.



India definite favourites, but Australia will believe. #AUSvIND — Arun Gopalakrishnan (@statanalyst) December 9, 2018

Earlier in the day, India didn’t completely press their advantage, losing five wickets for 25 runs in the post-lunch session to set a 323-run target. The visitors were bowled out for 307 (106.5 overs) in their second innings thanks largely to some atrocious shot selection from the lower-middle order.

India in their last 29 balls lost four wickets for 4 runs (byes!)#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 9, 2018

Nathan Lyon was the standout bowler once again with figures of 6/122. The Australian off-spinner was made to toil but has persevered to get his own set of records, continuing his rich vein of form against India.

On Saturday, he made Kohli his bunny and on Sunday, Lyon showed once again why he is a perpetual thorn in India’s flesh using the rough off the pitch to good effect.

Since Nathan Lyon made his Test debut, nobody has more five-fers than him in Australia. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) December 9, 2018

Most 5-fors against India in Tests:



7 - Muttiah Muralitharan

6 - Ian Botham

6 - Imran Khan

6 - Malcolm Marshall

6 - Nathan Lyon* #INDvAUS — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 9, 2018

Lyon joins Shakib Al Hasan (Bdesh v Eng at Chittagong 2016) as the only bowlers who have had 3 batsmen given out on field and overturned on review in the same Test innings. — Andrew Samson (@AWSStats) December 9, 2018

But before the lower-order collapse, India made good progress through the first session as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane ground the Australian attack down with an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Pujara started on a positive note with successive fours early in the day’s play. India’s 200 had came up in the 77th over while their 50-partnership came off 103 balls and Pujara reached his 20th Test half-century off 140 balls while Rahane had opened up to play pull strokes off the pacers against the new ball and reached his 16th Test half-century off 111 balls.

Pujara faced 450 balls in this match, the second-most for an Indian batsman in a Test on Australian soil after Sachin Tendulkar (525 at Sydney, 2004).

64* is Ajinkya Rahane's highest score in the first Test of a series (excluding one-off contests). Goes past 62 at the same venue four years ago.

He averages 24.32* in the opening Test of a series.#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) December 9, 2018