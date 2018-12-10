India started their tour of Australia with a close-run victory over the home team in Adelaide on Monday, prompting a visit down memory lane. Cheteshwar Pujara played superbly in both innings, invoking memories of Rahul Dravid circa 2003.

Kohli and Co earned just the sixth Test victory for India in Australia, and their first in the country after a break of 10 years. While previous Test series have been fiercely fought, some have ended in a whimper for the visitors, like the 4-0 drubbings in 2011-’12, 1991-’92, and 1947’-48.

The hosts, having lost Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to the ‘Sandpaper Gate’ scandal, will not despair just yet. Australia have defeated India in the past despite fielding weakened teams.

The duels between the two teams have witnessed their fair share of ‘Gates’ – ‘Walkgate’, ‘Monkeygate’ and ‘Fingergate’ among them. With Kohli at the helm and Australia never shying away from their combative best, this series is far from over. For now, here is a quiz on India’s previous five Test victories.

