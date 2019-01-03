I-League matches will now be watched online on digital platforms Hotstar and Jio TV from Friday, when Neroca FC face Shillong Lajong in Imphal.

“We did not want the fans to miss out on the I-League action,” All India Football Federation General Secretary Kushal Das said. “Having worked this out with our commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited, we have come to the conclusion that the matches which will not be broadcast, will be available online,”

“These matches will be shown with commentary, highlights and replays.”

AIFF CEO Sunando Dhar added, “The commitment was to show all the matches, and we are happy that they will be live streamed so that football fans can now follow their favourite teams.”

The first non-televised match to be shown Hotstar or Jio TV will be the one between Aizawl FC and Indian Arrows, which kicks off at 2 pm on Saturday, January 5. Official broadcasters Star Sports had recently announced that they would broadcast only 80 out of the possible 110 matches, which sparked off an outrage on social media.