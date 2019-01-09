Madhya Pradesh, chasing 343, lost their final six wickets for zero runs in a Ranji Trophy encounter at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Wednesday.

Andhra, as a result, won the Elite - Group B match by 307 runs. The hosts had only managed double figures in the first innings as well, collapsing for 91. The victors Andhra batting first, had scored 132 but Karan Shinde’s unbeaten 103 propped them up to 301 in their second essay, leaving Madhya Pradesh with an uphill task of saving the match.

The hosts, led by Naman Ojha, were in early trouble in the second innings when they lost their first three wickets for 19 runs, and had put on 16 runs for the fourth wicket the collapse started. KV Sasikanth picked up five of the last six wickets to fall, as Madhya Pradesh’s last six batsmen were dismissed within 3.5 overs.

Gaurav Yadav was absent hurt for Madhya Pradesh, leaving them one batsman short as six of the batters were dismissed for nought. Sasikanth’s spell of six wickets for 18 runs also knocked Madhya Pradesh out of contention for the knock-outs.

Bihar

left-arm spinner Ashutosh Aman etched his name in record books, surpassing the great Bishan Singh Bedi as the highest wicket-taker in a Ranji Trophy season after claiming his 65th scalp in Patna.

Bihar defeated Manipur by three wickets, while Uttarakhand sealed the lone quarterfinal spot from the Plate Group with a bonus point win over Mizoram in the Plate Group.

The 32-year-old Aman achieved the feat when he trapped Manipur’s Sagatpam Singh lbw for his 65th wicket and eclipsed former India captain Bedi’s tally of 64 wickets for Delhi in 1974-75.

An employee of Indian Air Force, Aman, ended up with 7/71 against Manipur in the second innings to end the season with 68 wickets from 14 innings at an average of 6.48.

Resuming the day at 217/7 in their second innings and with a lead of 116, Manipur were bundled out for 238, with Aman claiming all the three wickets at the Moin-Ul Haq stadium.

Chasing 138, Bihar were tottering at 43/5 before Mangal Mehrur (53) led a solid fightback while Aman remained unbeaten on 22 to seal a tense three-wicket chase.

(With inputs from PTI)