Mahendra Singh Dhoni anchored India to their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia as the visitors scripted a perfect finish to a historic trip Down Under.
Virat Kohli’s team became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.
Dhoni’s unbeaten 87 off 114 balls played a huge role in India’s win. But that only came after Yuzvendra Chahal had run through the Australian batting line-up to dismiss them for 230.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the series win: