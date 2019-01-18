Mahendra Singh Dhoni anchored India to their maiden bilateral ODI series triumph in Australia as the visitors scripted a perfect finish to a historic trip Down Under.

Virat Kohli’s team became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.

Dhoni’s unbeaten 87 off 114 balls played a huge role in India’s win. But that only came after Yuzvendra Chahal had run through the Australian batting line-up to dismiss them for 230.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the series win:

Loved the way India was nonchalant after the win. Signs that they are setting themselves high standards. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 18, 2019

Virat Kohli in PC: "Personally I feel number five is the ideal batting spot for MS Dhoni and for the team as well. It allows him game time, attack when required and finish games off." #AusvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) January 18, 2019

Impressive and yet another match winning knock from @msdhoni. Number 4 is the biggest positive from the series ahead of World Cup. Congratulations on such successful tour away from home @imVkohli @BCCI #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/v2g9yyXXpf — R P Singh (@rpsingh) January 18, 2019

So @msdhoni finishes off yet another successful run chase. In other News - The Sky is Blue and the Sun rises in the east.



GREATEST

FINISHER

EVER.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/G7EoTuJXJD — Siddharth Kaul (@sidkaul22) January 18, 2019

I repeat. Old habits die hard. Three 50s in a row + Man of the series. The man still has it in him #Dhoni #AUSvIND https://t.co/Y9S8L9Dgt3 — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) January 18, 2019

That’s what you call ‘Timing a chase’ !! @msdhoni is one cool cucumber ... Great tension at the #MCG ... India are a fantastic cricket team ... #AUSvIND @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 18, 2019

During Test series - Rohit suggested a slower ball to Bumrah & he nailed a wicket at a crucial juncture



During ODI series - Rohit suggested Dhoni should bat at no.4 & MSD compiled a nifty innings to seal the series#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #KingRo @ImRo45 — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) January 18, 2019

At 37 years and 195 days: Ms Dhoni is the oldest Indian to get player-of-the-series award in ODIs



Previous: Sunil Gavaskar (37y and 191d) vs Sri Lanka in 1987



#AusvInd — Msd's Pradip (@PradipMsd7) January 18, 2019

MS Dhoni has remained unbeaten 48 times in an ODI run-chase



India have won on 46 occasions



India have lost only once — v Pakistan at Kolkata in 2013



One game was a tie — v SL at Adelaide in 2012



Scored fifties in both these games



Truly a chase master @msdhoni #AUSvIND — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) January 18, 2019

MSDhoni now has 1971 runs in the 46 not out innings he has been at the crease to see India over the line, off 2138 balls, at 92.2 runs per 100 balls. #coolcustomer — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) January 18, 2019

MS Dhoni's 10 years challenge



At the end of 2009, his ODI average was 50.82. Right now it is 50.81. It is 0.01 less but we will take it. #10yearchallenge — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) January 18, 2019

Players part of most successful ODI run-chases:



127 - Sachin Tendulkar

112- MS Dhoni*

111 - Ricky Ponting#AUSvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) January 18, 2019

Since 1999 India have lost the deciding match of a three match bilateral ODI series only once! #AUSvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) January 18, 2019

India's successful run-chases without any of top three scoring 50+ (since Apr 2015)



127 v Zim, Harare, 2016

223 v Ban, Dubai, 2018

231 v Aus, MCG, 2019#AUSvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) January 18, 2019

Yuzvendra Chahal's six ODI wickets in Melbourne today are the most ever by a spinner in Australia. #AUSvIND — The Cricket Prof. (@CricProf) January 18, 2019

Best ODI bowling performance by any bowler in Australia

6/42 Ajit Agarkar (MCG) 2004

6/42 Yuzvendra Chahal (MCG) 2019

6/43 Mitchell Starc (Brisbane) 2015#AusvInd#AusvsInd — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 18, 2019