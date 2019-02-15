KL Rahul was picked in the first two One-day Internationals and Twenty20 International squads for India’s limited-overs series against Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday.

Punjab wrist-spinner Mayank Markande, who impressed for India A recently, has received his first call-up to the Indian squad. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has been left out of the ODI team altogether but got the nod in the T20Is.

Captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma will be be a part of both squads while young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant also made his way back after missing out in the ODI squads for Australia and New Zealand recently. Pacer Siddarth Kaul also makes a return and like Pant, also features in both formats.

Young left-armer Khaleel Ahmed misses out while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will only feature in the last three ODIs. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested in Australia and New Zealand, returns to the team. Ambati Rayudu and all-rounder Vijay Shankar will get another chance to push for a spot in the World Cup and will play in all five ODIs.

India’s squad for 1st and 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddharth Kaul, KL Rahul

India’s squad for Australia T20Is: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande

India’s squad for remaining three ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant