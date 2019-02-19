Amid speculation surrounding India-Pakistan World Cup clash in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, the International Cricket Council on Tuesday said it does not foresee any change in the schedule of the mega event starting May 30.

Former India player Harbhajan Singh urged the Indian team to call off their June 16 match against Pakistan in Manchester.

However when asked about the matter, ICC chief executive Dave Richardson said that there is no indication that the match will be cancelled.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident and we will be monitoring the situation with our Members,” Richardson said, offering his condolences on the terror attack which killed 40 CRPF personnel.

“There is no indication that any [of the] matches at the ICC men’s Cricket World Cup will not go ahead as planned,” Richardson said in a statement to PTI.

“Sport, in particular cricket, has the wonderful ability to bring people together and unite communities and we will work with our Members on that basis,” he added.

Even the men who mattered in the Board of Control for Cricket in India said that not playing Pakistan in the World Cup is a “long shot” as of now.

“Harbhajan had shared his point of view but he didn’t clarify what happens if we are again pitted against them in semi-final or final,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying. “Does that mean that we will be forfeiting World Cup semi-final or final? So we are all talking about hypothetical situations.

“For the record, India played Pakistan in a World Cup game in England in the 1999 edition when Kargil War was at its peak,” the official added.

Many affiliated units have removed photos and portraits of Pakistani cricketers with one of the oldest units Cricket Club of India leading the way by covering a portrait of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Punjab Cricket Associations and Rajasthan Cricket Association have also removed the pictures of Pakistani players.