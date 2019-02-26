Former Sri Lanka captain Sanath Jayasuriya was banned from all cricket-related activities for two years after being found guilty of breaching two counts of International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Code.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager of ICC’s ACU said: “This conviction under the Code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations,” he said.

“Compelling participants to cooperate under the Code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport.”

Last month, Marshall had urged Sri Lanka’s scandal-ridden sporting community to come forward with information about corruption or risk expulsion from the game. In November, former pacer Dilhara Lokuhettige was suspended for corruption linked to a limited-over league in 2017.

Apart from Lokuhettige and Jayasuriya, former pacer Nuwan Zoysa was also charged for corruption. Jayasuriya was found guilty of failing to cooperate with a match-fixing probe and concealing information. Zoysa was suspended over match-fixing accusations.

Jayasuriya in a statement said he had pleaded guilty to the charges expecting a mitigated punishment. “Consequent to correspondence between the ICC ACU officials and my lawyers we agreed to a sanction of a period of ineligibility of two years, which period is to take effect from the October 15, 2018,” Jayasuriya said.

Jayasuriya played 110 Tests, 445 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka during his illustrious career between 1989-2011. He is also a former member of Sri Lanka’s parliament and a former deputy minister.

ICC, on their website, listed out the reasons behind slapping the two-year ban on Jayasuriya.