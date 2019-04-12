Bespectacled Mitchell Santner smashed Ben Stokes into the stands off the final delivery to guide Chennai Super Kings to a thrilling four wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League game which saw a very public outburst from winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Read - When Dhoni overstepped on Stokes’ no ball in a last over that no one saw coming

CSK recorded their sixth win in seven games as they made a rough weather of a modest 152 run target before Santner’s six sealed in a dramatic final over in which CSK needed 18 runs.

However, despite all the drama towards the end, a strange six from Ravindra Jadeja during the final over left many cricket fans amused. Needing 18 runs to win from the final over, Jadeja was up against Ben Stokes.

Read - CSK coach Fleming defends skipper Dhoni’s crossing-the-line act

The southpaw charged down the track on the first ball and despite loosing his footing, he was able to smack a full and wide delivery by Stokes that sailed over the bowler’s head. At the other end, Stokes slipped and fell on the follow through and could do nothing but watch the ball clear the boundary ropes.

Dhoni on his part scored 58 off 43 and added 95 with Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47 balls) for the fifth wicket. However Stokes got him with a yorker and a clear waist high no-ball to Santner was ruled out by umpire Ulhas Gandhe after trying to raise his arm.

Read - Twitter reacts to MS Dhoni’s argument with umpires

This prompted an angry Dhoni to enter the ground and literally blast Gandhe before leg umpire Bruce Oxenford calmed him and sent him back before Santner finished it off in style spoiling a brilliant outing from Jofra Archer (1/19 in 4 overs).

(with agency inputs)