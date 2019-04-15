The 12th edition of the One-Day International World Cup begins on May 30, as the marquee tournament returns to where it all began back in 1975. In what will be the fifth World Cup held in England, 10 best teams in the game will take on each other in a round-robin format similar to the 1992 edition. The top four will then play the semi-finals before the summit clash to decide the champions at the Home of Cricket, Lord’s, on 14 July.

Australia have found form in recent times and will start their title defence as a confident unit while England and India, No 1 and 2 in the current rankings, start as favourites as well.

The final cut-off to announce the provisional 15-member squads for the tournament in 23 April, with teams allowed to make potential changes up until 23 May.

As the teams announce their squads, we take a look at how various teams shape up here.

(This article will be updated as and when the remaining teams announce their squads during the course of this week)

India

India named a tried and tested squad for the World Cup led by Virat Kohli with selectors going for experience in all the slots for the marquee 50-over event.

Dinesh Karthik, 33, was given the second wicketkeeper’s slot over rising 21-year-old star Rishabh Pant, ending days of speculation over the role. Vijay Shankar’s inclusion means he will probably be the first choice number four batsman, a position which India has struggle to fill permanently. Karthik has not been on form in recent games, but selectors said they value his performance under pressure over the years.

India’s World Cup squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Vijay Shankar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

More about India’s squad here.

Australia

Steve Smith and David Warner completed their remarkable comeback from the ball-tampering scandal that rocked cricket when they were selected in defending champion Australia’s World Cup squad. But there was no room for Josh Hazlewood or Peter Handscomb at the tournament in England and Wales.

It is the first call-up for the former captain and his deputy since the expiry last month of year-long bans for their part in “sandpapergate” in Cape Town that had wide repercussions for Australian cricket.

Australia’s recent red-hot form has been built on the back of a rock-solid opening partnership between Finch and Usman Khawaja.

Australia’s World Cup squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

More about Australia’s squad here.

New Zealand

New Zealand opted for experience in a 15-man squad, with rookie Tom Blundell’s inclusion as back-up wicketkeeper the only real surprise.

The Black Caps hope to shed their tag as valiant losers and claim the title after exiting in the semi-finals six times and suffering a heavy defeat to Australia in their only appearance in the final four years ago.

Wellington keeper Blundell was selected after Tim Siefert, the regular back-up to first-choice gloveman Tom Latham, broke his finger in a domestic match. Mitchell Santner will be the New Zealanders’ primary spinner, with Ish Sodhi edging Todd Astle to claim the second slow bowling position.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

More about New Zealand’s squad here.