New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets at the Oval on Wednesday as they made it two wins from as many games at the World Cup.

The Black Caps, losing finalists four years ago, achieved a seemingly modest target of 245 thanks mainly to Ross Taylor’s 82. But they lost three wickets for 27 runs before Mitchell Santner (17*) and Lockie Ferguson (four not out) saw them to a victory achieved with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, fast bowler Matt Henry took four for 47 in a Bangladesh total of 244 that featured Shakib Al Hasan’s 64.

Pacer Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244 in their World Cup match at the Oval on Wednesday. Henry finished with figures of 4/47 to follow his three wickets against Sri Lanka as Bangladesh – sent in to bat – lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs. Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a fighting 68-ball 64 with seven boundaries in his 200th one-day international but no other batsmen cashed in on good starts.

Once Shakib was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme in the 31st over, the innings fell apart. Mohammad Mitun (26), Mahmudullah (20) and Mosadeek Hossain (11) all failed to build a significant innings.

Tailender Mohammad Saifuddin hit a 23-ball 29 with a six and three boundaries before Henry and Trent Boult (2/44) mopped up the tail.