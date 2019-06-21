The Maharashtra government has demanded Rs 120 crore from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the renewal of its lease, the state Assembly was informed on Friday, PTI reported.

The stadium is owned by the Mumbai Cricket Association. It also houses the headquarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil, in a written reply, said the Mumbai city district collector sent a notice to the MCA about the dues on April 16 this year. His reply came in response to a question on how the government proposed to recover Rs 120 crore from the stadium.

The earlier lease agreement expired on February 5, 2018, and the MCA, in reply had written to the chief minister seeking its renewal back in 2017.

The stadium, located off the Arabian Sea, has hosted several memorable matches in the past including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final.