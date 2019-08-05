South Africa pacer Dale Steyn, regarded as one of the great fast bowlers of the modern era, on Monday announced his retirement from Test cricket.

The veteran bowler last featured for Proteas in red-ball cricket in February. However, Steyn still remains contracted to play One-Day Internationals and Twenty20s for his country.

After 93 Tests and 439 Test wickets, the Proteas speedster today bids adieu to Test cricket.



“Today I walk away from a format of the game I love so much. In my opinion Test cricket is the best version of this game. It tests you mentally, physically, emotionally,” Steyn was quoted on CSA’s Twitter handle.

“It’s terrible to consider never playing another Test again but what’s more terrifying is the thought of never playing again at all. So I will be focusing on ODIs and T20s for the rest of my career to maximise my full potential and ensure my longevity in this sport.

“I’d like to thank everyone in cricket, no one specific, because everyone has been a part of my journey. And I look forward to continuing to play for the Proteas in the shorter formats,” he added.

Steyn, who is South Africa’s leading wicket taker in the longest format of the game made his Test debut in 2004 against England. In 93 Tests matches, he has picked up 439 wickets at an average of 22.95 that includes 26 fifers and five ten-wicket hauls. The 36-year-old is currently the eighth highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history.