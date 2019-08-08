A second-round Global T20 Canada game between Toronto Nationals and Montreal Tigers was delayed by two hours on Wednesday after players refused to take the field over unpaid wages according to a report by ESPNCricinfo.

The game which was scheduled to take place at 12:30 pm local time was postponed to 2:30 pm after teams initially refused to board the team bus. Although Global T20 Canada made a statement on their Twitter account at 12:40 pm that the match was delayed due to technical reasons, it is learned that both team buses departed from the hotel only at 1:00 pm.

The match between @MontrealTigers and @TorontoNational has been delayed due to technical reasons.



The game will now start at 2:30PM local time.



It will be a 20-over-a-side match. #GT2019 — GT20 Canada (@GT20Canada) August 7, 2019

According to the report, 10-15 per cent of players’ salaries was supposed to be paid before the start of the tournament and 75 per cent of their payments was expected to be completed by the end of the first round which got over on Sunday.

The report further mentions that many players have not received any money and have already told GT20 Canada owners Bombay Sports Limited that they will refuse to take part in the playoffs starting on Thursday if they fail to make the payments.

Despite the delay, the match later resumed where Toronto Nationals defeated Montreal Tigers by 35 runs to enter the playoffs. Yuvraj Singh, captain of the Nationals, however, sat out the game.