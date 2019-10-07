India not only maintained their second position in One-Day Internationals but also increased the lead over England in the latest annual updates of the International Cricket Council women’s rankings that were released on Monday.

Meanwhile, Australia’s consistent performances have ensured a tight grasp on the top spots of both the ODI and Twenty20 rankings tables which was introduced in October last year.

The Indian ODI team (125), led by Mithali Raj, has widened their gap over England (122) from one to three points while they were placed fifth in the T20I rankings.

In ODI rankings, the West Indies have lost five points and are now just two points ahead of Pakistan in seventh place.

Australia, who won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies last year, have increased their lead over England from 10 to 14 points in the T20I Player rankings, a table that has increased from 46 to 55 teams over the past year.

Among other teams, Thailand have moved to within four points of 10th placed Ireland after a remarkable run saw them win a world record 17 consecutive matches earlier this year, breaking the previous record of 16 successive wins by Australia.

Thailand, who played the most T20Is in this period with 25 matches and winning 21 of them, have also qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia, the first time the country will figure in a global cricket event.

Denmark (40th) and Mexico (41st) are the biggest gainers in the T20I rankings table with eight points each while Ireland and Singapore have lost seven points each.

Over the last 12 months, 265 women’s T20Is have been played by 50 countries, a 60% increase on the 166 played in the previous 12-month period.

