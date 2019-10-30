Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was banned for two years – one of those to be suspended pending further breaches – by the International Cricket Council after he accepted breaching three charges of the Anti-Corruption Code of the cricket’s governing body.

Subject to him satisfying the conditions in respect of the suspended part of the sanction, he will be free to resume international cricket on October 29, 2020 informed the governing body.

Shakib, widely regarded as the best cricketer to have come out of Bangladesh and the leading all-rounder in One-day International Cricket, in a statement, revealed that he had failed to report illegal approaches.

In a release put out on Tuesday, the ICC detailed everything that Shakib admitted to. The 32-year-old has accepted that he was approached by bookie Deepak Aggarwal on numerous instances and was in touch with him through WhatsApp.

Here’s what he admitted to during the ICC interview: