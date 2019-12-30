India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and young batting star Prithvi Shaw will turn up for Mumbai in their Ranji Trophy game against heavyweights Karnataka. The two were named in the 15-member squad announced by the Mumbai Cricket Association on its website on Monday.

The game will be played at the Bandra Kurla Complex from January 3. Both Shaw and Rahane played in Mumbai’s previous games against Baroda and Railways. Shaw had hit a blazing double hundred against Baroda in the first round but faltered in both innings against Railways at the Wankhede Stadium.

Rahane also had a horrendous time with the bat against Railways. Mumbai had won the game against Baroda while lost to Railways by 10 wickets. Rahane, who has played 63 Tests, will be playing consecutive Ranji games after a long time.

Shreyas Iyer and Shivam Dube, who were criticized heavily for not playing the Mumbai’s previous Ranji games, have been not named in the squad as they are away on India duty. Pacer Shardul Thakur, who is also away on India duty, has not named in the squad either.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan has been included in the squad. This could possibly be the last game Shaw plays before heading to New Zealand with the India A squad.

Mumbai squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c) Aditya Tare (vice-captain) Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubham Ranjane, Akash Parkar, Siddhesh Lad, Shams Mulani, Vinayak Bhoir, Shashank Attarde, Royston Dias, Tushar Deshpande, Deepak Shetty and Eknath Kerkar.