India’s top-ranked women paddler Manika Batra and world No 157 Sutirtha Mukherjee stunned world No 19 Bernadette Szocs in their respective singles matches but the women’s team was unable to overcome fifth-seeded Romania with an Olympics spot at stake in the ITTF World Team Qualification tournament in Gondomar, Portugal on Friday.

A win in the round of 16 guarantees a spot at the Summer Olympic Games but India missed a golden chance to upset Romania over the five matches.

With the tie level at 2-2 after Sutirtha Mukherjee’s massive upset against Szocs, Batra could not defeat Romania’s Daniela Monteiro (ranked 73 places below the Indian) as the latter stormed to a win in four games to cause heartbreak for India.

Indian women still have an outside chance to earn a ticket to Tokyo 2020 if they win the second round of knockout matches. The ninth ticket to Tokyo will go to the winner of the second stage of knockout matches among the eight teams that lost in the round of 16.

India started brightly with Ayhika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee winning the opening game of the doubles tie and later taking a 2-1 lead against Elizabeta Samara and Daniela Monteiro but the Romanians won the last two games to give their team a 1-0 lead.

It was then Batra’s turn to register one of the biggest wins of her career as she downed Szocs in four games.

In the third match, Ayhika Mukherjee did well to take a game of Elizabeta Samara but the world No 31 was too good otherwise, winning by a 3-1 margin.

The best result of the night for India came from 24-year-old Sutirtha Mukherjee as she clinched a titanic tussle with Szocs.

With victory in sight, however, Batra succumbed to the pressure against Monteiro.

Indian men take on Slovenia later, and are favourites to seal their Tokyo 2020 spot on Friday.