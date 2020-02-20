Divya Kakran became only the second Indian women to clinch the gold medal in Asian wrestling Championships after she won all her bouts in the 68 kg weight category in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event was following a round-robin format since the number of competitors was less than eight.

Wrestling in front of the home crowd, Kakran defeated wrestlers from Japan, Mongolia and Vietnam to claim the top medal. Navjot Kaur had won India’s first gold in women’s event in 2018 at the Bishkek Asian Championships.

Kakran was at her aggressive best and won all her bouts via fall including the last bout against junior world champion Naruha Matsuyuki of Japan.

She began the day with a victory against Albina Kairgeldinova of Kazakhstan. Next was Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan of Mongolia.

With two wins under her belt, Kakran defeat Azoda Esbergenova of Uzbekistan and set up a virtual final against Matsuyuki.