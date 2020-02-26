Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to bag an Indian Premier League contract at the age of 48 when he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the auction last year, but his fairytale has been cut short after Board of Control for Cricket in India disqualified him for participating in the T10 League in 2018.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel revealed that the franchise KKR has been informed about IPL’s decision in regards to Tambe.“He [Tambe] won’t be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told The Indian Express.

“He [Tambe] won’t be allowed otherwise we have to allow everyone,” he added.

The BCCI doesn’t allow active players to take part in T10 or T20 tournaments organised by another board. Only retired players can participate in these tournaments.“The board only allow players to play in one day, three day, four day and county cricket and each player has to seek BCCI and respective state association’s no-objection certificate,” Patel said.

“The case with T10 and T20 is different,” he added.

Tambe had retired after the 2017 IPL and informed the Mumbai Cricket Association about his decision. He then played a T20 tournament before withdrawing his resignation to play in the Mumbai league.